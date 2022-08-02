Response to Gene Johnson’s column
I just read your article in the Shoreview Press and was very impressed! I and many of my friends have talked about the same causes of the decline of the quality of life in the U.S. Unfortunately, many people see other issues as the cause of our moral decline.
There was an article in the Pioneer Press last Sunday that at first glance, I thought was going to be very informative. The title was impressive, “How can we prevent weaponized loners from striking?” It covered 1/3 of a page. The writer had some valid causes for the shooters rampages, but only had two short sentences about how to prevent these shootings.
1. “Better intimacy at the family level”
2. “Better creative outlets at the local level can bring young men back into the social world and reverse the dehumanizing process of toxic alienation.”
Okay, professor, how do you make 1 and 2 happen? That would be solutions, maybe. I cannot believe a professor of philosophy could title the article as a solution, when only 1/16 of the article dealt with solutions. By the way, I was born in 1943 and feel that we should go back to the ’50s in many ways. It was the peak of the United States and we have been declining ever since, similar to the Roman Empire in many ways. Again, thank you for your opinion, you are spot on!
John Bridgman
Shoreview
Mass shootings symptoms of a deeper problem
Frequent mass shootings are unique to the United States.
High rates of gun violence, homicide and suicide by gun are also unique to the U.S.
In the developed world, Europe is a reasonable comparison. Europe’s population is 448 million vs 330 million in the U.S.
Death by gun in the U.S. is 12.21/100,000 (world population review). Death by gun in Europe is 0.16/100,000, a 76-fold difference.
Europeans generally have the same social, economic and health problems that exist in the U.S. In Europe, just 9% of the population describe themselves as religious.
In the U.S., 47% describe themselves as religious. More religion doesn’t improve these outcomes.
The obvious difference is access to guns.
Europeans own 15.1 guns per 100 people, mostly strictly controlled (Flemish Peace Initiative). Americans own 120 guns per 100 people, mostly easily accessible.
It’s the guns.
There will be no improvement in our gun-related deaths, including mass shootings, until meaningful gun control legislation is passed.
Ban assault weapons.
Hugh MacMenamin
North Oaks
Slice of Shoreview 2022 is in the books
This festival is made possible by the work of many people including our dedicated Slice of Shoreview Committee. They work a full year planning to make it a successful event that welcomes everyone. For that reason, I would like to acknowledge them all by name. Steve Gallop is our entertainment coordinator as well as our food coordinator for Slice and Taste of Shoreview. Dan and Mary Rustad coordinate one of the most successful car shows in the area. Bob and Linda Engle work somewhat behind the scenes as they coordinate volunteers and the church service. You can find Bob in the park at 5 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday mornings of the Slice picking up trash and straightening chairs. Barb Carter and Sandy Goldetsky worked the entire weekend wherever needed. Liz Margl kept our website updated and Jen Leach did creative Facebook posts. Stephanie Schutta, our City laison, kept all the paperwork straight and kept us on task! And finally, we acknowledge the hard work of our parade coordinator, Todd Levig, who brought passion to his role as parade chief. He introduced some new inovations. He began the parade with the National Anthem and also chose the Ramsey County K-9’s as Grand Marshals. We thank him for his dedication these past two years. We wish him well in all future projects especially his countless hours at the Kiwanis Malt Shop at the Minnesota State Fair.
As your Chair, I am grateful to these special people!
Jacci Krebsbach
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.