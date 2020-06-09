Insanity has to stop
Today, I am thankful to Apple. I am fortunate to own an Apple phone. Cell phones with cameras have got to be one of the top five greatest inventions of the 20th century. Not only has the internet on my phone assisted me with math while homeschooling my granddaughter (I was a music major, so it is always reassuring to get a second opinion from someone who passed biology or algebra), but our cell phones are contributing to the desperate movement and oft times violent quest for achieving justice and equality in the United States.
Without camera footage of Derek Chauvin crushing the life out of George Floyd, without video footage of Ahmaud Arbery being shot and killed while out jogging, without the film of so many other senseless threats of intimidation like what happened to Christian Cooper, all of these tragedies would not be given the assiduity and hopeful justice for these victims. Those who film these injustices are utilizing a tool profoundly supportive in the fight for truth and justice.
Perhaps we should rethink clipping cameras onto cops; instead, perhaps every black and brown person in America needs a body cam latched on to their body. This insanity has got to stop. Do not sit passively and watch from your widescreen TV what is going down in this country. Engage in worthwhile assistance however you are capable. Donate food or money, vote for people who do not cower in an underground bunker but stand tall and are passionate about providing leadership and words of comfort and hope, write letters, talk with people, LISTEN to people. Every little bit is a good goal, a good deed, a directive push for this movement. Your action is fuel for others to also care and become involved. And do not be afraid. Carry that cell phone always. When you see an injustice, hit that record button.
Patti Olsen
Shoreview
Shoreview recycling program
The good news: Shoreview began weekly recycling service. The bad news: Shoreview continues to use Eureka Recycling, and I don’t know why. They must be very cheap compared to other firms. We moved here in 1997 and have seen good service through the years and promptly get the cans back in the garage. Eureka shows up whenever they feel like it – at times into the evening. I do not look with pride at cans littering our streets.
I have called Eureka many times to make sure they are going to show up, and the response is, “We are trying our best.” I wish they—and the city—had higher standards and more pride in neighborhood appeal.
Vonnie Koskinen
Shoreview
