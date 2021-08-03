TCAAP thoughts
Dear people: A large portion of the Ramsey County-Arden Hills struggle is “affordable housing.” There are other issues. A 4/6/20 article provided an artist’s rendition of TCAAP looking like downtown Minneapolis. Hopefully, this isn’t what some are insisting be done. A 7/24/21 STrib article said “Ramsey County has numerous already degraded properties that could be used to address the housing crisis.” If so, where do these fit in? The 427-acre property contains much land occupied by water and marshland. Given the global warming crisis and recreation, can we assume that some aren’t planning “paving over” the entire 427 acres? Where is “traffic” supposed to enter? Not the residential area, we hope.
For “affordable housing,” there are numerous huge apartment complexes being built in northern suburbs. Condos and townhomes routinely come on market. We have affordable “trailer parks.” Are these ignored?
We COULD be building a “destination” location in Arden Hills, like Grand Avenue or downtown Stillwater; we COULD have a TCAAP “business district” featuring REAL “Mom & Pop” businesses, artists and creative people, sidewalk cafes, mini golf, perhaps a small “amusement center,” with no big boxes, no franchises, no businesses open past what area businesses practice. It could be a real “family values” site, just like Commissioner Nicole Frethem said, with all walking and bike traffic.
Since residents of surrounding suburbs are Ramsey County residents, can we assume our views and values would be given primary consideration? Is it unreasonable for those living here now to be concerned what might be forced on us; to want whatever goes into TCAAP to “blend in” with the area; to not want 6-8-10-12 monster multistory buildings; to not want huge parking lots or ramps?
For miles around, most TCAAP neighbors have individual homes, small businesses and no monster multistory buildings. There are already several “business districts” close by on Lexington, Highway 96, downtown New Brighton, Highway 10, etc. We don’t need TCAAP copying them. Let’s create something different, creative, beautiful, unique — something compatible with what exists.
My challenge to Press readers: draw up creative blueprints!!! Bring them to meetings!!!
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
Slice of Shoreview, by the numbers
•20,000 visitors
•200 cars in the car show
•60 art and commercial booths
•53 parade entries
•22 sponsors
•12 food booths
•11 rides in the carnival
•10 financial contributors
•6 shuttle stops
•5 bands
•4 inflatables
•2 nights of fireworks
All of this was organized by a 10-person committee.
Thanks for the support of the community, sponsors and vendors!
Jacci Krebsbach
Shoreview
