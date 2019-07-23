Mark Aug. 13 as election day!
Because our previous county commissioner resigned in June, there will be a special election in November to fill the last year of his seat. However, since there are nine people running, there must be a nonpartisan primary on Tuesday, Aug. 13, to narrow the field down to two people. If you have plans to be away on Aug. 13, you can vote absentee. You’ll need to either request an absentee ballot from the county (search “Ramsey County elections vote before Election Day” online and you’ll find the instructions) or vote in person at Ramsey County Elections in St. Paul.
Nicole Frethem is running, and she is an engaging, prepared and energetic candidate. She works in human services for the state, but she has identified ways to improve efficiency and get better outcomes for people. I want to see people get help, but I also like it when elected officials seek ways to stretch taxpayer dollars as much as possible.
Nicole Frethem also does her homework! She has talked to community leaders and everyday people to hear what is on their minds. On the hot button issues such as flooding and the TCAAP/Rice Creek Commons development in Arden Hills, she is looking to find solutions by listening respectfully and finding common ground. So many of us are tired of the daily political vitriol and are looking for new leaders who can get results without all the drama. Please consider Nicole Frethem on Aug. 13.
Paul Gardner
Shoreview
