Paid Letter
Rational thinking and conservative values
Greetings friends and neighbors of North Oaks, I’m taking this opportunity to introduce myself. My name is Elliott Engen and I am running for District 38B’s Minnesota House seat here in our community. First, I hope you are well and (let’s face it) well adjusted. We’ve been through a lot this year, but in the end, I hope we can come together to celebrate the journey as well as the outcome.
My reason for writing is twofold. First, to establish a quick introduction. Second, to discuss the significant challenges on the horizon regarding our local businesses, economy and overall well-being of our state.
I’m sure this goes without saying, but it will take innovative thinking and creative solutions to help alleviate the strain 2020 has showcased. As your representative, my goal is to be resourceful, open-minded and creative. My desire is to work with our constituents and consult with our community to create a chain of innovative solutions to the issues that surround us. Campaigning in the year 2020 can no longer be about empty rhetoric or mudslinging. My goal is to instead gain your support with rational thinking and conservative values in mind. I seek to ease burdensome regulations on small businesses, allow Minnesotans to choose health care plans that fit their needs and craft public safety measures that families can feel confident about. Together, we will come out of this chaotic time stronger.
Thank you for your time and please don’t hesitate to reach out to me with questions, concerns and meaningful discussions. You can visit my website at www.elliottengen.com or reach me by email at info@elliottengen.com.
Thank you.
Elliott Engen, Republican Candidate for Minnesota House, District 38B
White Bear Lake
Support Sue Denkinger for City Council
Sue Denkinger is running for her second four-year term on the City Council. In my 20 years on the council, I have served with nine council members; each made important contributions to the quality of life in Shoreview. In her first term, Sue displayed outstanding performance in fulfilling council responsibility and studying the issues which came before the city. She was appointed to the Board of Directors of the Ramsey County League of Local Governments and active in the League of Minnesota Cities. As a 30-year resident, Sue was involved in a wide variety of volunteer activities and served on the Shoreview Economic Development Committee, the Economic Development Authority and the Lake Johanna Fire Department Board. Her record indicates support for public safety, planning, financial prudence and the environment. Please join Kay and me in voting to reelect Sue Denkinger to four more years on the Shoreview City Council.
Terence and Kay Quigley
Shoreview
Thanks to Moller for supporting clean cars, consumer choice
I want to thank our state representative for Shoreview, Kelly Moller, for supporting the Governor’s Clean Cars Initiative. This initiative would have our state Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) adopt rules that use higher passenger vehicle emission standards. Car and truck manufacturers of electric vehicles (EVs) are offering more models in states with these standards, so it has been hard for Minnesotans to find these vehicles in Minnesota. Since transportation is now Minnesota’s top source of carbon emissions, expanding EV use here should be a priority. There will be more than 300 EVs sold in America in the next few years, including pickup trucks, SUVs and crossovers. But without the higher standards, Minnesota will only see a handful of them. We want more choices when buying a car. According to Conservation Minnesota, adopting the standard would save the average family $3,000 a year by 2030! House Republicans tried to take away the MPCA’s authority to regulate emissions specifically to stop the Clean Cars Initiative, and Moller voted against efforts to kill the program and prevailed. Thank you, and I’m looking forward to seeing more EVs in our area over the next few years!
Luther Dale
Shoreview
Sina's unscientific views troubling
Candy Sina is running for Minnesota House of Representatives, District 42A. The two flyers she delivered to us in July and August, 2020, demonstrate the uncaring and unscientific attitudes that make her incompetent as a policymaker for Minnesota during these challenging times.
In July, her (undated) blurb “A Rational Perspective on COVID-19,” criticized unspecified “government shutdown orders” by stating (with no reference given) that “there have only been 219 deaths in Minnesota relating to the COVID-19 virus that did not occur in long-term care or assisted living facilities.” In mid-June, when we calculate her figure might have been true, there were also about 1,070 Minnesotans counted by the Minnesota Department of Health who died from COVID-19 and did reside in long-term care or assisted-living facilities. Is Sina saying those Minnesotans don’t matter? Today, according to the Minnesota Department of Health, 1,847 have died due to COVID-19, and 6,676 have been hospitalized. Those are the documented statistics that all Minnesotans should care about.
Sina’s August 2020 flyer is even more disturbing. Her blurb on hydroxychloroquine (“Doctors Share the Key to Defeating COVID-19”) claims that “when this inexpensive oral medication is given very early in the course of illness, before the virus has had time to multiply beyond control, it has shown to be highly effective…” Sina’s single supporting reference for this claim, from Breitbart videos, is misleading and dangerous, and presents no peer-reviewed scientific research documentation. In fact, in July 2020, the FDA cautioned against use of hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19 outside of the hospital setting or a clinical trial due to the risk of scientifically documented heart rhythm problems.
The people of House District 42A need a representative who understands and accurately communicates the appropriate role of science in life-and-death policy development. Promoting opinion as fact is irresponsible and unscientific. Medical science must involve rigorous community review to distinguish undocumented claims from observable facts, ensuring that medical treatments do more good than harm. Considering the communications that this candidate has distributed, our conclusion is that Candy Sina does not deserve the votes of Minnesotans who live in District 42A.
Mary Wandrei and John Schrager
Shoreview
Real policing reform will restore Minnesota’s reputation
The world’s eyes have been on Minnesota since the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Minnesota does a lot of things well, but we have some of the worst racial disparities in the country in education, health care, home ownership and the criminal justice system. Recent unrest should be a wake-up call for all us to examine why these disparities exist.
What we need to address immediately is policing reform. We all want to feel safe in our communities, but millions of Americans don’t feel that way—especially African Americans. There were 1,000 people—led by students—who marched in support of justice and reform here in Shoreview and Arden Hills recently. The Minnesota Business Partnership supports policing reform because our disparities are bad for business.
I want to thank our local legislator, Rep. Kelly Moller, for supporting sweeping policing reform legislation this session, some of which she authored. The members of the People of Color and Indigenous Caucus assembled most of these common-sense proposals, none of which included “defunding” the police. Proposals that were passed into law included modification of use-of-force laws, creating a legal duty for officers to intervene in the wrongful use of force by fellow officers, banning choke holds and warrior-style training, and arbitration reform. It was not everything it could have been due to Republican resistance in the Senate, but it was the strongest bill that could be achieved.
Please consider this in November and support Kelly Moller.
Robert Hein
Shoreview
The 1860-1932 test, again
The 2020 election is a test. Has America seen enough? Trump and his Republican enablers must go, for the health of American democracy.
Declaration of Independence: “…whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive... it is the Right of the People to alter or abolish it, and to institute new Government …”
For some, this will be difficult. Please answer these questions. Why did the mortal enemy of America and Western civilization, Putin, want Trump to win? How does American federal response to COVID-19 compare with other nations? Has the totality of Trump’s “governance” honored the Constitution (justice, tranquility, promote general welfare)?
The prime quality of presidents is character. Read Goodwin’s “Leadership in Turbulent Times”: Lincoln, the two Roosevelts, LBJ, Lincoln, FDR and Washington are loved and respected, not just because they saved America but because they demonstrated character.
Trump hasn’t severely damaged America alone. Republican enablers made it possible. Stuart Stevens, “It Was All A Lie” (2020): Trump is the culmination of 40 years’ Republican misrule. John Dean’s Republican friend (2007): “People should not vote for any Republican, because they’re dangerous, dishonest, and self-serving” (“Broken Government”). Highly respected Mann-Ornstein duo (2012), “It’s Even Worse Than It Looks:” Republicans documented as “outliers” for misconduct.
Minnesota Republicans demonstrate this. Responding to COVID-19: the top Republican called for a tax cut; recently said the COVID-19 crisis is over; demands Gov. Walz stop using emergency powers 30 other governors and rational international leaders use. The Republican House leader sabotaged a bonding bill creating jobs all over Minnesota for political points.
Compare two eras: 1947-73, inspired by progressive values and governance was the statistical middle-class high point; 1980-2020, inspired by right wing values and governance has led to this crisis. The living standard of average Americans has statistically declined, 1980-2020.
Do the math. South Korea and America reported COVID-19 cases Jan. 26. Korea (50 million) has (Aug. 24) total 17,399 cases and 309 deaths. America (330 million) has (Aug. 25) 5.7 million cases, 177,198 deaths. Other rational nations had similar results. Their governments cared about people, not reelection, and followed science, not conspiracy.
We’ve needed a Washington, Lincoln, FDR. We’re stuck with an ignorant and incompetent eighth-grade fool whose cruelty is endless. Time for change.
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
