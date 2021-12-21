Rezoning wrong for Snail Lake site
I am writing regarding a proposed development on the northeast corner of Snail Lake. This development would sit on a pristine 18-acre piece of land on top of a steep bluff of Snail Lake. The land has been owned and managed by the Union Gospel Mission since 1930. The Union Gospel Mission operated a residential treatment center for addicts and ran day camps for underprivileged children. Developer Max Segler, of Tycon Companies, plans to build a six-story, 268-unit apartment building, 22 villas and seven lakeshore homes. The development is clearly intended to maximize Segler’s profits with zero regard for the environment, birds and animals who live here. I do not live on the lake, but I am strongly opposed to this development.
Segler intends to clear-cut dozens of 100-150-year-old landmark native trees along with hundreds of others. Precious habitat utilized by pileated woodpeckers, owls, osprey, eagles, trumpeter swans, loons, egrets, sandhill cranes and several types of herons will disappear. Foxes, muskrats, mink, river otters, turtles, frogs, toads and fish will be adversely affected by the destruction of this fragile ecosystem. The site will be leveled, wetlands will be filled in and impervious surfaces will greatly increase.
City residents who live on the lake, and even more who do not, are overwhelmingly opposed to this development. Traffic will increase considerably. Air, light and noise pollution will increase. This development is too big and too dense and will completely destroy this unique and sensitive piece of land.
A small grassroots group of neighbors have created a website (ShoreviewLakesPreservation.com) to inform Shoreview residents about this proposed development. City Council members and Mayor Martin, do the right thing for the residents, birds and animals who will be adversely impacted. Vote NO on rezoning and do not allow this development to be built.
Amy Carpenter
Shoreview
Moller leads on gun violence prevention
The latest school shooting in Oxford, Michigan, shows that even with COVID-19, gun violence in America continues unabated. While we don’t know all the details yet from the Michigan case, we are back to asking what can be done. One policy solution that has been proven to reduce violence is an extreme risk protection order, sometimes known as a red flag law.
When someone can show that a person may do harm to others or themselves with a firearm, a red flag law allows law enforcement to seek a court order to seize the firearm temporarily. Further legal proceedings would determine if the court order would be permanent.
Our state representative, Kelly Moller, was the chief author of a red flag bill in the Minnesota House of Representatives this year (HF 1654). She and the House have passed such a bill before, but the Senate Republican majority refused to give the bill a hearing.
It is frustrating that even this most common sense of policies to reduce gun violence is being held up through special interest politics. I’m glad that Kelly Moller is on the right side of this issue to protect public safety, and I hope after the next election, we can be successful.
Betsy Hayes
Shoreview
