Thank you for election
United States Census Bureau analyses assert that the two most important achievements that point to future financial security are buying a home and starting a retirement account.
Ramsey County has a shortage of affordable homes and building more such homes in the Rice Creek Commons development will help address the need.
Thanks to those who voted for Nicole Frethem in the Nov. 5 election — a majority of the folks who voted — about a thousand extra millennial households may have the chance to begin building toward future financial security.
As the father of two millennial children, I thank you all.
Greg Gross
Shoreview
Tis the Season
We are beginning the season of eating, gift giving, gift receiving and unfortunately the season of trash.
In the United States, trash increase by 25% between Thanksgiving and New Year’s. With trash becoming a larger and larger problem Isn’t it time we try to cut back?
Shouldn’t we:
• Think ‘experience’ gifts
• Recognize it is perfectly fine to give second hand toys
• Give gifts that are needed and will actually be used.
• Get away from the idea we should give because ‘it is expected.’ Give because we love.
• As we buy, consider the environment. Consider how much packaging will be thrown.
Instead of gift wrap that should not go in the recycling cart use material such as a cloth bag, that can be reused.
• Overall, can’t we all cut back? Can’t we make this less a season about ‘stuff’?
Steve Olinger
North Oaks
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.