Doan deserves a full 4-year term
In my view, it just makes sense to vote for a candidate for the Shoreview City Council who has a strong interest in government and who has participated in our Shoreview and Minnesota state governments for years. John Doan is such a person.
Not only does John Doan have over 20 years of experience with and in government, but he has also studied it and knows how to make it work for everyday people.
John Doan has served as a gubernatorial appointee to the Metropolitan Council, worked in transportation for Hennepin County, and was co-founder of Mobility 4 All, a personalized ride service for seniors and people with disabilities. John Doan also honorably served our country as a naval officer.
Last spring, my neighbor John Doan was appointed by the Shoreview City Council. I applaud his appointment and know no one better to fill that seat for the next four years. Mr. Doan served on the Shoreview Planning Commission for over six years, two of them as chair, and has a graduate degree in public policy from Harvard. He now works with a local community nonprofit based in Arden Hills.
Most importantly, John Doan is a person who cares about people. He is genuinely an individual who wants the best for others and for our city. His top priorities as a City Council member are:
• Support for a strong and vibrant community by enhancing Shoreview’s parks and infrastructure with a commitment to the environment;
• Practical community development that supports good jobs and offers housing choices for people to raise a family and retire in our city;
• Making smart city investments that maintain and improve the city’s financial stability and cultivating the next generation of community leaders.
That’s why I am voting for John Doan to continue as a Shoreview City Councilperson. He has the background and desire to do an outstanding job for Shoreview and all of us. To learn more about John Doan, go to www.Doan4Shoreview.com.
Chris Stoddard
Shoreview
