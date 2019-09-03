Misleading to campaign as nonpartisan
In her recent letter to the editor, Marleen Smith criticized Ramsey County Commissioner candidate Nicole Frethem for running with the DFL endorsement and praised Randy Jessup as “nonpartisan.” It’s misleading for Jessup to campaign as nonpartisan. He received the maximum campaign contribution from the GOP for this election, he is a former Republican legislator, and the RightNow PAC is advertising on his behalf. What is more transparent — Frethem’s directness about her political affiliation or Jessup hiding his? Given the lack of transparency by our former commissioner, who resigned amidst controversy, I find Frethem’s honesty is one more reason to trust and support her.
Sharon Coombs
Shoreview
Unnecessarily penalizing manufacturers
Jamie Becker-Finn’s bill HF359 to protect firefighters is a bad law. The bill has two areas. The first area creates restrictions on the use of firefighting foam with certain flame-retardant chemicals. The foam cannot be used for training and any use must be documented. The second area is to ban the manufacturing and retail sales of residential textiles and mattresses containing organohalogenated flame-retardant chemical of greater than 1,000 parts per million.
The restrictions on the use of flame-retardant chemicals has been found be hazardous to firefighters. Fortunately, other chemicals have been identified which will work commensurately. In the second area, which is in the use of flame-retardant chemicals in residential textiles and mattresses, studies are still being made to determine whether or not the chemicals should banned or replaced. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is still seeking advice from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering & Medicine. This decision is best made at the federal level because differing restrictions at state borders make regulations difficult.
While the bill protects firefighters from the health risks associated with firefighting foam, it unnecessarily penalizes manufacturers who are arguing against CPSC regulating organohalogen flame retardants as a class. Because of their varying physiochemical properties and toxicity profiles, these chemicals shouldn’t be lumped together for regulation. Until a decision has been made it is premature to ban the use of these chemicals as a class.
Had Jamie Becker-Finn separated the two areas of the bill, I’m sure the first area could have passed. The second area should not have been included in the bill and, unfortunately, now it is too late.
Chris Wolff
Shoreview
Effectiveness of the Ramsey County Board not a bad thing
Randy Jessup finds there to be three things wrong with the Ramsey County Board of Commissioners (Aug. 6 letter to the editor). They meet at the wrong time. There hasn’t been the slightest discord or disharmony on the board for the first six months of 2019, as reflected in the voting records. The board is willing to go to court when it feels that it is being badly used. He appears to have no complaints with the work the board has done. That is curious.
When Mr. Jessup ran for his legislative seat in 2016, he posed as a moderate Republican who was tired of the do-nothing Legislature and wanted to reach across the legislative aisle to get things done. How did that turn out? By the end of the 2018 legislative session, in which the Republican Party controlled both houses, the Legislature put about 20 bills on the Governor’s desk. That is less than half the output of the previous minimally competent Legislature. There was no attempt by either party to work with the other on any significant legislation. Jessup portrayed it as a very successful session in his last town hall meeting.
One can understand why Jessup seems uncomfortable with the apparent efficiency and effectiveness of the Ramsey County Board. The idea of working out issues with others before a vote is taken is probably entirely foreign to his experience.
Greg Gross
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.