PAID Letter
Thanks to Moller for considering climate and energy legislation
The state Legislature considered many important bills this session on energy and climate, and I wanted to thank Rep. Kelly Moller for her support. The DFL House and Republican Senate didn’t agree on many things this session, but there were some important victories.
First, they passed—with Moller’s support—a larger energy bill that included extending Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards program for several more years. This program allows Xcel to pay consumers for the electricity they produce from rooftop solar programs. I keep seeing more solar panels on peoples’ houses in our area, and the rewards program helps make solar more attractive. This helps reduce our fossil fuel emissions so we can do our part to address the climate crisis, not to mention save money for consumers in the long term.
Second, Moller supported the Energy Conservation and Optimization (ECO) Act, although the Senate didn’t act on the bill. This would have been the largest overhaul of our energy conservation statutes in 13 years. It would have strengthened the Conservation Improvement Program (CIP), which requires our utilities to offer energy efficiency programs. The Minnesota Center for Energy and Environment reports that energy efficiency has already conserved 14% of our state’s energy demand, results in four dollars in benefits for every dollar invested, and has saved consumers and businesses more than $3 billion!
Thank you, Rep. Moller, for your efforts, and I hope that the 2021 session will see the ECO bill get over the finish line!
Sharon Coombs
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.