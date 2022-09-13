PAID LETTER
To the editor:
My name is Allison Rykken and I am writing to endorse Sue Denkinger for Shoreview Mayor. My first interaction with Sue came five years ago, when the empty lot at the end of my street had a proposal come in. I’m not proud to say that I called her in an anxiety induced frenzy. My husband and I had just purchased our home and the thought of a change so close to us felt like a threat to our investment. Nevertheless, Sue took my call. She listened as I shared my concerns over the proposed density changes to the property, and I was struck by her ability to be present and grounded in the face of my fear. In all honestly, I approached our conversation with an air of villianization – like she was responsible for my discomfort. It was not a comfortable dialogue, but through the conversation, Sue listened. She asked clarifying questions, and allowed me space to express my concerns. I got off the call, feeling heard but still afraid. A month passed and our neighborhood had organized. We had meetings, goals, wrote a letter to the city, gathered signatures, and were prepared for a fight. I reached out to city council members and personally invited them to our Night to Unite Block Party. Because I had already decided that city leadership members were out to get us, and didn’t care, I assumed they wouldn’t come to our disgruntled neighborhood, but Sue came. She showed up with her same level of empathic listening and sturdy presence. Throughout the night, I watched her interact with people, often saying very little herself, but hearing the concerns of my neighbors. Over time, and many more conversations, I realized that I couldn’t have been more wrong about the entire situation on my block, and with Shoreview city leadership.
Shoreview has been led by tremendous people, who have hearts and desires just like us – we have leadership that cares, listens, engages, and shows up. That kind of leadership is rare! I hope it can continue by electing Sue Denkinger for Mayor!
Allison Rykken
Shoreview
PAID LETTER
Vote for Sue Denkinger
Join me in voting for Sue Denkinger for the Mayor of Shoreview on Nov. 8. I have served with Sue on the Shoreview Economic Development Commission and Economic Development Authority for several years. Sue is always prepared for our meetings and asks pertinent and thoughtful questions that add value and prompt additional discussion. On occasion, Sue has volunteered to stand in for Mayor Martin at community events to speak on behalf of the city. Each time she did her research, was prepared to speak, and represented the city with sincere, truthful well-spoken words. Sue brings experience and confidence to lead the city with our current values and work through our challenges. She is vested in this community, has proven her commitment by being active and involved, and will work hard to keep Shoreview a top place to live in Minnesota.
Shelly Myrland
Shoreview
