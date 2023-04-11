If you love, care, about America, please read “The New Anarchy,” by Adrienne LaFrance, April 2023, “The Atlantic.” Never have I been so frightened for the future of this democratic experiment we call America. The topic is deliberate, planned, political violence: staging events including getting punched in the face to create media events; discussing and carrying out events designed to intimidate and injure/kill one’s imagined “enemies of freedom”; and plotting long-range campaigns around violence.
LaFrance says, “Three realities mark the current era of political violence … different from what has come before, and make dealing with it much harder.” They are: the universal access to weaponry, including military-grade weapons; the information environment (“Hateful ideas and conspiracy theories are … actively amplified by social platforms …”); and people refusing to accept the outcome of elections.
Her solutions: facing down those who use the language of democracy to weaken democracy, and rebuking conspiracy theorists, billionaires owning social platforms, seditionists claiming to be patriots and authoritarians claiming to love freedom.
She predicts one of two endings: (1) how democracy and reason prevailed and (2) how minds grew fevered and blood was spilled “in the twilight of a great experiment that did not have to end the way it did.”
The choice is OURS. We can face up to what “we” in general have created and allowed. We can believe 95% of all humans are good or we can believe 95% of humans are evil. We can accept blindly propaganda poisoning our minds from “our trusted sources” or we can seek out alternative views. We can vote for “our” politicians or we can demand they reflect what public opinion polls reveal and do something meaningful about things tearing America apart — guns, misinformation, economic inequality and prejudice.
Perspective: Wilkinson & Pickett’s “The Spirit Level”; Stiglitz’s “The Price of Inequality”; Barlett & Steele’s “The Betrayal of the American Dream”; Haidt’s “The Righteous Mind … Why Good People Are Divided by Politics and Religion”; Kakutani’s “The Death of Truth”; Stanley’s “How Fascism Works”; and Jackson & Jamieson’s “un-Spun.”
How important is a WORKING democracy to you?
