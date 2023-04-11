Anarchy

If you love, care, about America, please read “The New Anarchy,” by Adrienne LaFrance, April 2023, “The Atlantic.” Never have I been so frightened for the future of this democratic experiment we call America. The topic is deliberate, planned, political violence: staging events including getting punched in the face to create media events; discussing and carrying out events designed to intimidate and injure/kill one’s imagined “enemies of freedom”; and plotting long-range campaigns around violence.

