Grinches stealing Christmas
Minnesota Grinches Gazelka and Daudt incredibly suggested Republican legislators as “essential workers.” Many laughed, some didn’t: relatives of 279,000 dead COVID-19 victims, of doctors and first responders who’ve committed suicide, of living medical personnel and first responders. Republicans, having proved “they weren’t scientists” or doctors, proved they weren’t Shakespeare. No reports yet whether non-laughers received death threats from The Cult leader’s thugs.
The Cult Leader, into hiding and golf since election defeat, emerges periodically for comedic relief. Top Grinch, puppet-master McConnell holding millions hostage, demands the SMALLEST relief bill; has Congressional medical insurance you don’t (but pay for), and is willing to raise the national debt for millionaires — but not YOU.
Gazelka followed The Cult leader’s advice, got COVID-19. Other Grinches running Wisconsin (legislature and supreme court), Iowa and the Dakotas already proved their incompetence. Galzelka’s first COVID-19 cure: a tax cut! Followed with “the emergency is over!” Rock-thrower Daudt sabotaged May’s job-creating bonding bill (dictatorial Walz); omitting 30 other governors, rational South Korea and New Zealand leaders took similar steps. China, most dictatorial of all, has largely recovered.
In real America (non-Wall St., non-top 1%), genuine “essential workers” — farm, meat factory, retail, long-term, government, doctors and nurses, educators — suffer and die, trying to make this country work.
A major victim group, K-college students, endures a second year of ruined education. Many are already in mental health crisis from home isolation; COVID-19 will leave lasting adverse effects on young people already traumatized by school shootings. Great nations don’t eat their children.
Will Republican Grinches seriously undertake fixing America’s No. 37 health status? Their “cover” story is “national security.” Providing universal quality health care means caring about people. Grinches don’t.
Grinches do float “BIG LIES.” If we accept Republican legislators are “essential workers” in this pandemic, maybe we’ll believe anything: The Cult leader was robbed, global warming isn’t happening, reverse Robin Hood tax cuts help America, Democrats are “socialists,” unlimited “religious liberty,” “originalism,” hatred will make America great again.
Maybe this IS “1984?” Results of 40 years of Republican insanity? Kool-Aid drinkers’ revenge? Obvious conclusion of a bumper sticker Grinch presidency?
Tom Dolen
Shoreview
