Dangers of sledding
Sledding hill snow jumps are dangerous! One Saturday afternoon, I went sledding with a friend at the sledding hill at the Vadnais-Snail Lake Regional Park in Shoreview, a thrilling hill best for older kids. This 60-year-old kid took a few runs, managing to avoid the 3- to 4-foot snow jumps others had created. It was tiring trudging back up the hill, but I shouted to my friend, “Let’s take one last run!” I regret taking that last run. As I plummeted down the hill, I saw, much too late, that I was headed straight for a snow jump which, because it was an overcast day with no shadows, was difficult to distinguish from the surrounding snow. In the next moment after that, I was airborne, bracing for impact. I landed hard, and may have heard an internal crunch as pain shot through my body. My glasses flew off and the sled rocketed away. I lay flat on my back on the snow, wondering if I had broken my back or was paralyzed. Fortunately, after a few minutes, I was able to move and slowly climb back up the hill to my car.
