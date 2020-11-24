Thank you letter from Kelly Moller
Thank you to residents of Minnesota House District 42A in Shoreview, Arden Hills, Mounds View and Spring Lake Park for returning me to the state Capitol in the recent election.
Voter turnout was fantastic! Just in Shoreview, 93.5% of registered voters voted, which is a record for the city. Thank you to all the election judges and local government officials who administered a high-intensity election during a pandemic. Whether you voted in person, voted early at an official polling location, or voted absentee, you can trust the integrity of our elections in Minnesota. Thanks to legislation we passed on a bipartisan basis in 2020, counties could start counting absentee ballots up to 14 days before the election. That meant that we received decisive results before midnight on election day, not many days later as with other states.
Thanks also go to the several hundred people who volunteered for my campaign this year. You put up lawn signs, dropped literature, wrote postcards and made phone calls. Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, my volunteers and I did not knock on doors in our neighborhoods, so we had to take other steps to connect with the community.
The next legislative session in January will be difficult due to a pandemic-induced deficit. Despite these obstacles, I will continue to fight for strong schools, affordable health care, solutions for climate change and safe communities. As always, do not hesitate to contact me with your concerns at rep.kelly.moller@house.mn. You can sign up for my regular legislative updates at house.leg.state.mn.us/members/profile/15511.
Rep. Kelly Moller
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.