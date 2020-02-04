Protecting our Constitution is everyone's responsibility
On Jan. 9, a group of citizens requested that the North Oaks City Council pass a resolution urging congressional and state legislative representatives to support a constitutional amendment which would make unambiguously clear that Congress and the states have the power to set reasonable limits on campaign contributions and spending, and in doing so may differentiate between real people and organizations and other entities. Those in attendance were part of the more than 215 North Oaks residents who signed petitions urging council action on this issue. A group of Shoreview residents had earlier made a similar request of the Shoreview City Council.
These requests stem from a 2010 Supreme Court decision which led to abolishment of all limits on campaign contributions and spending, a marked increase in costs of winning campaigns, a sharp increase in the percentage of campaign funding provided by top donors, a ninefold increase in outside money in elections, and the emergence of Super PACs and dark money.
Consequently, legislators must spend more time raising money and less time representing constituents, while also often becoming more beholden to an ever-smaller group of donors. In a very real sense, the 2010 decision is undermining our Constitution.
In efforts to get city council action on this issue in both Shoreview and North Oaks, some have questioned whether this issue isn’t beyond the responsibility of elected city officials.
But such a position begs a larger question: Who, exactly, is responsible for defending our Constitution? Members of the armed forces? Congress? State legislators? Judges? Activist groups? Ordinary citizens? The answer is that every one of us, as part of this democratic form of government, has responsibility for speaking up when things are not as they should be. A democracy is a fragile thing, and we all bear responsibility for helping to preserve and defend it. A city or township government, as the level of government closest to We the People, is not only a proper venue for deliberation and proposal of action on campaign finance reform, but perhaps the most logical choice for a focus of citizen action.
Jim Bowyer, North Oaks
