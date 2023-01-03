Leaving Twitter
In his letter in the Dec. 20, 2022, edition of the Shoreview Press, Steve Peterson writes to tell us as to why he left Twitter. These four paragraphs are the perfect example of what is wrong in our culture today.
January 4, 2023
Leaving Twitter
In his letter in the Dec. 20, 2022, edition of the Shoreview Press, Steve Peterson writes to tell us as to why he left Twitter. These four paragraphs are the perfect example of what is wrong in our culture today.
His listed reasons are several. Musk has some agenda to expand his personal views. Twitter is a money-making private business? Twitter has too much control? Lack of trust in Musk’s leadership? What has changed? Nothing is different. Twitter has always been a corporation. It has always been in business to make money. Just because it had “investors” doesn’t mean anything. My IRA has investments. They don’t call me to ask my opinion on anything. And Twitter has played a significant role in how and what information is shared. Over the past several years, numerous people and organizations have been canceled on Twitter and other social media platforms for espousing ideas that have been deemed unworthy. Many of these have been positions held by civilized society for several thousand years. Isn’t the whole point of social media to exchange ideas? Or is it to just get your own ideas reinforced? Evidence comes out weekly, from Twitter itself, on how Twitter has controlled speech and opinions on the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 election, Hunter Biden laptop story, and more. Numerous people holding strong religious beliefs have been censored for stating beliefs that have been consistently espoused for a long time.
I suspect that the issues for Mr. Peterson are not as he stated, but simply that he does not agree with dissenting opinions and dialogue that should not be allowed to exist. So, as is typical in today’s culture, rather than engage in opportunities to share ideas, he demonizes and cancels those who differ with him. What happened to diversity? Just because you don’t agree with someone else doesn’t mean they don’t get to have opinions, too.
George Orwell’s “1984” was never intended to be a handbook for a better society.
David Tucci
Shoreview
