As a longtime Shoreview resident, I support the proposed development of apartments and townhomes on Gramsie Road at Hodgson. Our city’s long range plan identifies the need for more workforce housing that will meet the affordability needs of workers such as teachers, firefighters, sheriff’s department staff and city staff who want to live close to where they work.
This project also meets the changing needs of many retired Shoreview residents who want to stay in our city, but no longer have the will or capability to manage maintenance of a yard and snow shoveling. They want to be close to familiar businesses, places of worship and their longtime friends. The Shoreview long range plan also promotes adding this type of life cycle housing which is difficult to find and demand in Shoreview.
This is a project that will benefit the entire city, and I urge the Planning Commission to approve it.
