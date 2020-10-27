Failing public education
Six months ago we were told schools must close, temporarily, despite the severe societal consequences. A trimester into the new school year, most of our public school students are still home, while their private school peers enjoy the privilege of in person learning. We've learned the risks from the virus are far less severe than we thought. In Minnesota, the case fatality rate for school age children is 0%. For teachers, most between the ages of 25-55, the CFR is 0.0019%. Nationwide, data shows that open schools have surpassed expectations, recording very few cases.
Gov. Walz reminds us often that he was a teacher, as though this demonstrates how much he cares about education. To many, it says just the opposite. A man that prides himself on concern for public schools is choosing politics and teachers unions over children. He is choosing paralyzing fear over thoughtful risk management.
Do we not care if our kids suffer mental health crises, turn to violence, become apathetic toward learning, or "simply" see their lifetime earning potential shrink? Does the data not matter? As Johns Hopkins epidemiologist Jennifer Nuzzo states in The Students Left Behind By Remote Learning, “It almost feels like folly now to speak about data...The decision was going to be made not on data but on politics.”
Our children will not disappear til the pandemic is over. We can’t tuck them away for a year – a lifetime to kids who grow and develop quickly. They’re going to daycare, hanging out with friends and visiting family. Some are doing well - they’re fortune to come from wealthy families - many more are in a downward spiral. But to be sure, very few are still living in isolation – nor are their teachers.
Restaurants are increasing their party sizes, bars are still open, spectators are allowed at high school sporting events and malls are open. Aren’t schools more essential than all of these things? If Nickelodeon Universe can open, surely, we can get kids back to school. If we don’t, Walz, MDH and MDE can pat themselves on the back for failing public education.
