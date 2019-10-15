Nicole Frethem supervises at the MN Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP). A lot of money is paid out from this organization to help the children of Minnesota. Isn’t it interesting that Legislative auditors found CCAP providers pretended they were serving more children than they actually were, lied about the hours spent watching the children, and overbilled? If that weren’t enough, according to a Fox 9 report, up to about 40% of the CCAP money ($100,000,000) was fraud, and much ended up being sent to Somalia. What if that money had gone to Minnesotan children rather than possibly ending up in the hands of Somalian terrorists? Potentially many more children could have been helped (and fewer people would have died?). Our tax dollars were spent on 30,000 children. This could have been 50,000 children. Why hasn’t she exposed or worked to solve these fraud problems while she is supervising at the CCAP? If she knows about it, why isn’t she serving as a whistleblower and exposing it? If she doesn’t know about it, why doesn’t she know? Should we elect her as a Ramsey County commissioner? Can’t we find anyone who is not so inexperienced or naive, regardless of what party they come from? Should we as a bare minimum expect for our taxpayer dollars to be spent on the right things?
Chris Wolff
Shoreview
