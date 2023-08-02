To the Woman in the navy Ford Edge,
I sincerely hope this finds you doing well and enjoying a wonderful summer day.
As you can assume from how we are addressing you, we have a video of you taking the books from our Little Free Library. But why?
In my most optimistic dreams, I imagine you giving them to neighbor kids or families or bringing them to underprivileged areas of our city where books are harder to come by. I want to imagine that you are trusting that we will simply be able to replace the book and keep good stories and important works available to our community. How wonderful if this case!
My fear is that these are not the reasons you have taken the books.
Would you like to grab coffee with me? (I bet you didn’t see that question coming next!)
Jesus had a way of sharing a meal with everyone. He sat around tables: with his most trusted disciples. Mary and Martha, prominent Pharisees, as well as tax collectors and those labeled as sinners.
I imagine that we both would like to think of ourselves as disciples of Jesus. And if we gather together around a table, maybe one with coffee or tea; as disciples gathered in the name of Christ- he would be with us (“For where two or three are gathered in my name, I am there among them.”- Matthew 18:20).
Also, as disciples of Jesus, I would like to connect with you directly over two Biblical reasons:
1. In Matthew 18:15, we are instructed to go directly to the person who has done harm. Only after attempting to do so, should we go to a higher authority.
2. I was encouraged to take the video to the authorities. I would like to believe that this is something we can resolve together as we are called to do in 1 Corinthians 6:1-5.
I recognize that we might not agree on the same theology or how to specifically interpret every passage of Scripture. My hope is not to change your beliefs. My hope is that we can find a place where loving one’s neighbor means not causing pain when a conversation is welcomed.
I’m inviting you to a table.
Sincerely in the Love of Christ,
Jason Steffenhagen
Shoreview Resident
City Council misses the mark
Pickle ball has taken the US by storm in the last 10 years… It’s the fastest growing sport in the country. Just take a look at the Shoreview Pickle Ball Club. We have 500 paying members who have all paid to join the Club and the City has intentionally capped our club membership because the courts we have here in Bobby Theisen Park are not sufficient to handle the play. For some unknown reason the City has rejected pleas from the players to add more courts in the upcoming remodel. They are adding a kids playground, even though there two across the street and one up the road…they are including two tennis courts- but refuse to allow them to be striped for both pickle ball and tennis They also won’t consider lights! Pickle ball lights can be much lower than lights that support a football field or baseball field. They have minimal to no impact on anything around them, but the city won’t even look into them. We even offered to help pay for them- no interest. It’s amazing that the City can add a very expensive city park to the community center that is state of the art and fantastic for kids and then refuse a few feet of “tar” for courts to the seniors who frequent our club. We need more courts as the lines waiting to play are packed… How do we cater to kids from all over the Twin Cities with free access to our newest parks and then charge people to be in the Shoreview pickle ball club and not build a few more simple courts when you are redoing the park? Add some courts and keep up with everyone else by adding lights. Playing when it’s a bit cooler under lights is a must! Skating outside under the lights is ok for the two kids that might show up…but we have 50 plus players there for pickle ball and not enough courts or lights every day ?
Dave Kulsrud
Shoreview
Bobby Theisen Park Blunder
The City of Shoreview is planning to remodel Bobby Theisen Park this summer. While most of us find the existing warming house to be more than adequate, the City wants a new one. Minor upgrades could get another twenty years out of this building. But the City wants upwards of 2 million dollars to build a new one- adding two bathrooms and about 6 stalls. We were asking for one unisex bathroom with one stall to replace the satellite we have used for years. Simply add it to the existing warming house… More than adequate and less likely to be vandalized… They also insist on putting in two new tennis courts- but won’t allow them to be striped for both pickle ball and tennis as they currently are. We don’t get many tennis players, so it’s great to have extra pickle ball courts… Not anymore. The City would rather have new tennis courts sit empty then to stripe them for 4 pickle ball courts so either sport could be played there…We currently play pickle ball on six dedicated courts, and have lines painted on one of the tennis courts for two pickle ball games. We also play pickle ball on the other tennis court- without lines as we are desperate for courts. That makes nine courts. The City is only allowing us to have 9 courts in the new remodel. There is room for more. We have upwards of 25-30 people waiting in line to play every day with every court full. Why build a park without adding more courts when there is room and need?
Mark Wocken
Shoreview
Pickle Ball gets no help
Go take a look at the warming house at the Bobby Theisen Park. The City claims its in disrepair and is their oldest park building and it needs to come down in the park remodel… They claim there are structural problems and roof issues and it needs a new furnace etc. How many people in Shoreview tear down their homes to avoid fixing a few issues with their homes ? This building can easily be upgraded to add a new bathroom and save the City upwards of 2 million dollars in the process… Candidly there are very few people who still use the warming house. Skating outside is not the same as it was when we grew up. While its great to have a warming house and a bathroom in the park would be a godsend, the City wants to spend 2 million on it, while claiming we don’t need more pickle ball courts ? We have over 500 members in the Shoreview pickle ball club and the City has capped our membership because they don’t want any more pickle ball players ? So we can add a 2 million dollar bathroom/warming house for the handful of kids that still skate outside but cant allow for some more pickle ball play ? Every morning we have every court packed with people lined up waiting to play, same every evening with lines of people waiting and more going home without getting a chance to play… but we cant get more courts in the remodel even though the room exits?
Tony Charles
Shoreview
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.