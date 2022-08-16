Twenty-six years ago, the residents of this amazing city gave me the incredible honor of electing me Mayor of Shoreview. Through all these years, I have appreciated the support and encouragement I received and I was honored to be reelected 13 times! Serving as mayor has given me great pride and satisfaction as we worked together to create one of the premiere communities in the metropolitan area. I have truly loved this job and the people of Shoreview have made it extremely rewarding.
After considerable deliberation, I will not run for reelection this year. This has not been an easy decision. However, I am very confident about our city’s future. The last two years have been challenging as the city addressed the complexities resulting from a pandemic that no one expected, not the least of which was the impact on city services and programs. In addition, we searched and found an excellent new city manager to replace Terry Schwerm who had served as our city manager for 28 years. We also dealt with the passing of our valued colleague, Terry Quigley, a 20-year member of the City Council. I am especially proud of how we worked together, as a team, and how we were able to accomplish many significant projects despite the obstacles created by the pandemic.
