It’s sad how quickly a light can go out.
When I found out my uncle Del passed away last month, a lifetime of memories came rushing through my head.
Del was 81 years old. He had been on kidney dialysis for approximately eight years. He was a widow for 30 years. His wife, my aunt Sharon (my dad’s sister), died suddenly from a heart attack and he never remarried.
Since I was born, Del and Sharon were a big part of my life. They were my Godparents and when I was confirmed, they took me to Disney World. It was a great trip!
Along with my parents, Del and Sharon were owners of our cabin in Wisconsin. We spent many weekends together. I have many memories of fishing, swimming, campfires and playing cards. They had a Bayliner speed boat so I learned how to water ski and the dangers of tubing. Del loved to take me, my brother and two sisters on wild rides when we were young – and we loved it. Since my aunt and uncle didn’t have children of their own, we became their surrogate kids.
It never bothered my parents. Del was like a brother to them and they were a big part of our family. We spent every Christmas together and they spoiled us kids. Every Easter they would give us each a big box from Cub with our favorite treats, junk food, fruit and a case of pop. My pop of choice was Mountain Dew back then.
I lived with Del and Sharon when I went to the University of Minnesota in the late 80s. Del and I went out to lunch at least once a week. He would save newspaper articles about the proposed casinos that the Indian tribes wanted to build. I was taking an Indian class (can’t remember what it was called), and I would use them to write my essays for class.
Del was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam. He never spoke about it to anyone. A few years ago, Del and I went to lunch and he told me about his time in Vietnam with stories about the war. With tears in his eyes, he said what bothered him the most was the terrible way he and other soldiers were treated when they came back to the U.S.
Spending time with your loved ones is what life is all about. When they die, they’re not really gone. They live in your heart and the memories made throughout the years will tide you over until you meet again. When something like this happens, everything else seems so small.
I remember a “Little House on the Prairie” episode when Mary was going blind. The grange was collapsing and the town was dying. Charles tells his friend Jonathan Garvey, “Life is a funny thing. If you would have told me a couple of weeks ago that the mill was shut down and the grange was collapsing, I’d be the most upset man you ever saw. Now, I don’t even care. It doesn’t mean a thing. I just wonder how much our lives are spent worrying about things that just don’t mean anything.”
This is so true and pretty much says it all.
Del got the hero funeral he deserved. He was buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery last week. Sharon’s ashes are now next to his. Del kept her ashes all these years so they could be buried together. The funeral honor ceremony included a color guard, rifle volley and the folding and presentation of the flag. When “Taps” was played, there wasn’t a dry eye under the shelter.
I will treasure all of my cherished memories with Del. Thank you for all of the things you’ve done for me throughout the years. You will be greatly missed and you will always be in my heart. Say hi to Sharon and Grandma Mary, and I’ll see you in my dreams.
Noelle Olson is the staff writer of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
