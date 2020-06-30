When Minnesota’s stay-at-home order went into effect, I worried that it would make me unbearably lonely. I live alone (aside from my 11-year-old cat), and my nearest immediate family members, my sister and my soon-to-be brother-in-law, live in Chicago—a full six-hour drive away. But now, over three months into the COVID-19 pandemic, I’ve felt all the more connected to the people I love, as I’m talking to them much more often than normal.
It makes for a strange irony that I find both sweet and sad—how my friend in France has felt no further away than my friend who lives a mere few blocks away. Although, of course, with the threat of COVID-19 still lingering and social distancing guidelines still in effect, that friend nearby doesn’t feel much closer.
Like many of us, I have been heavily relying on video calls to stay in touch with loved ones over the last three months. I typically hate calls that add video to audio, despite how much I love talking on the phone. I will decline FaceTime requests from family and friends, only to call them back on the phone seconds later. I have never been able to pinpoint my reason for such calls, which are certainly a marvel of modern technology, but I sometimes think of a passage from “Infinite Jest,” in which David Foster Wallace writes, in 1996, of the rise and fall of “videotelephony.” In the novel, videotelephony enjoys a brief popularity that is suddenly cut short when users realize it forces them to actually pay attention to the person on the other end of the line.
“Videophone consumers seemed suddenly to realize that they’d been subject to an insidious but wholly marvelous delusion about conventional voice-only telephony. They’d never noticed it before, the delusion—it’s like it was so emotionally complex that it could be countenanced only in the context of its loss,” Wallace writes. “Good old traditional audio-only phone conversations allowed you to presume that the person on the other end was paying complete attention to you while also permitting you not to have to pay anything even close to complete attention to her.”
In the months since COVID-19 struck Minnesota, I have downloaded Zoom onto my laptop and used it at least weekly—to celebrate my dad’s 60th birthday, to virtually wish my grandparents a happy 65th wedding anniversary and to catch up with my closest college friends, now scattered across the country. Wallace is right that videotelephony forces you to pay attention, or at least it takes away your ability to secretly multitask. If you try to trim your fingernails, compose a grocery list or stir something on the stove mid-Zoom call, it becomes obvious that you are not paying attention to your conversation partner.
In these days of social distancing, when in-person gatherings have become a public health risk, I’ve been surprised by how fulfilling I’ve found FaceTime and Zoom calls, and how comforting it is to see the face of the person I am talking to in addition to hearing their voice. Having to look at them while they talk has made me pay better attention and listen more deeply.
Of course, these virtual conversations cannot compare to the experience of actually being with another person. They sometimes feel like hollow substitutes for “the real thing,” and the longer the pandemic drags on, the more insufficient they seem. I miss spending Sunday mornings at church, being able to invite friends over for dinner and celebrating birthdays and anniversaries with my family in Michigan rather than staring at a screen while sitting in my living room. But someday, hopefully soon, the worst of the virus will be behind us and we can begin returning to these small but sacred rituals.
Quarantine has forced us to slow down our lives as we collectively try to slow the spread of coronavirus. When cases begin to fall and day-to-day life regains some semblance of normalcy, I hope that these realizations of how reflection and rest can enable connection. I am thankful that Zoom has helped me learn that.
Elizabeth Callen is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
