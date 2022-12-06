Let me tell you a tale about a broken down car and a truck with a vengeance.
I was driving home from a Water Gremlin meeting I was covering at Century College when my car started running funny. I live about 40 miles north of St.Paul and a mile before I got home, my clutch pedal was sticking to the floor. I have a gas efficient manual Nissan and I am thankful that it broke down as soon as I parked at my home. After doing some research on repair costs, I realized it was going to be an expensive fix and began driving my gas guzzler truck
This worked for a while as I was saving money to fix my Nissan. When I got to work one day, I was getting out of my truck and scratched my leg against the side and cut my leg. I forgot to grab my purse and locked my keys in the truck. Great. So I had to call someone to break into my car. It took him a long time to break in with his long wire but finally got the door open. But then, the door wouldn’t shut. I told him to look on YouTube to figure it out. And guess what, he did. He also gave me a discount because he was late.
About a week later, I was leaving my house one Monday morning and I put my key in the ignition and it wouldn’t turn over. I couldn’t believe it. I now had two broken vehicles.
I live with my 24-year-old daughter Kaitlin and since I had no car/truck working, she offered me her car to drive to work when I needed to be in the office. She works early hours and I had to drive her to work and pick her up when she was done. It was funny because it brought back memories of when I drove her to school when she was young. I’d say, “Have a good day,” and she would just look at me and say, “You too, mom.”
So I had to get my truck towed from my house for a small but expensive fix. However, it was nice that it only took two days.
After that, I decided to sell my truck to help pay for my Nissan car problem. However, My Nissan took one month to get fixed. The tow company didn’t charge me since they were a day late in picking it up and the auto shop was only four miles from my house. I found out that a lot of people’s cars were breaking down at the same time mine was.
A man at the auto shop called me and told me I needed a clutch kit and a flywheel. He told me he was having a hard time finding a flywheel and said a new one would cost around $700. After a little research, I found a website that had flywheels for sale and called the guy and told him about it. He said he found one for $200. When the car was finally fixed, the amount was $300 more than what I was told when I gave the OK to fix the car. At this point, I just wanted my car back. When I went to pick up the car, I asked the man at the auto shop if I could get a discount since it took a month to fix. He just handed me the bill and didn’t respond. Well, at least I tried.
I appreciate my daughter for letting me use her car during these months. She never complained about it but was happy when I finally got my car back. She’s a trooper and that’s what families do — help each other in times of need.
