When I first got Netflix during the pandemic, I was overwhelmed by the many choices of movies, TV series, documentaries and comedy shows. Then, people kept telling me, “You gotta watch ‘Ozark,’ ‘You’ and ‘Stranger Things.’” It was the best form of entertainment and the best part is that there are NO commercials!
Someone told me I had to watch the movie, “Don’t Look Up.” She said Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, and Meryl Streep – all Oscar winners – were in it.
While watching “Don’t Look Up” I was trying to figure out if the movie was a comedy, a drama or a spoof on former President Trump played by Streep. I honestly thought it was going to be a science fiction movie. I won’t spoil the movie for you if you haven’t seen it, but that’s what I thought.
Ariana Grande plays a singer in the movie. She has an incredible voice and sings a ballad that was good, but the words were a little uncanny and made me laugh. Needless to say, my curious nature had me looking up the movie online after I watched it to get more information.
What I learned is that “Don’t Look Up” is more than just two astronomers trying to save humanity from a comet heading toward Earth. It is an allegory for climate change – and our ongoing response to the crisis. Basically, it’s Adam McKay’s satirical look at the end of the world depicting the way politicians, the media and average people react to an apocalyptic event.
Honestly, I thought the movie was pretty bad. With an A-list cast, I thought it would be better. That is just my opinion, but imagine my surprise when I found out it is nominated for an Academy Award as Best Picture. What? Wow, I guess I’m out of touch with Hollywood. I believe the best picture should go to “Spider Man – No Way Home.” Again, just my opinion (and probably millions of other people who saw the movie).
“Don’t Look Up” is also nominated for Best Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Original Score. Again, I’m flabbergasted. I’ve never understood the Academy’s choices for Best Picture with the exception of “Titanic,” “Lord of the Rings: Return of the King,” “Forest Gump” and a handful of others.
I’ve seen some of the movies that have won Best Picture and I couldn’t even finish watching some of them. Not that they were bad, but because they didn’t hold my attention or the topics just were not interesting to me.
While I was covering a Zoom webinar about climate change and mental health for the paper, Ramsey County Commissioner Victoria Reinhardt brought up the movie “Don’t Look Up.” She said she was depressed after she watched it because she knew too much about climate change. She also said it was worth watching and renewed in her a “call to action” regarding climate change. So, I guess that ‘s a good thing.
I don’t plan on watching the Academy Awards, which will air 7 p.m. Sunday, March 27 on ABC and if “Don’t Look Up” wins Best Picture, I will be very surprised.
If you watched “Don’t Look Up” and absolutely loved it, I apologize and don’t mean to offend anyone. It is worth watching if you have Netflix and you believe in climate change. If you haven’t watched it, make sure you watch it until the very end – that’s all I have to say about it.
Noelle Olson is the editor of the Shoreview Press. She can be reached at 651-407-1229 or shoreviewnews@presspubs.com.
