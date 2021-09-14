One day after his 51st wedding anniversary, Paul Skrip passed away on 8/30/2021 at age 75. Fully vaccinated but immunocompromised, COVID was one challenge too many. Paul was born in Chicago on September 8th, 1945, to Aloysious and Helene (Mroczek) Skrzypczynski. He grew up in Bridgeport on Chicago’s southside, across from St. Barbara’s Catholic Church. On a scholarship through his mother’s janitress work at Chicago Tribune, he attended UC-Berkeley, majored in engineering, and became a first- generation college graduate. Before turning 18, he received legal paperwork announcing his name change to Skrip. He earned a master’s degree in engineering from Cornell University and an MBA from Harvard Business School. Paul’s employers were McDonnell Douglas Corporation, The Trane Company, Perkin-Elmer Corporation, Ver Sa Til Associates, and Digital Biometrics. Paul and Cathy lived in Long Beach, CA, Melrose, MA, and LaCrosse, WI before building a home in Shoreview, MN in 1982.
Paul was a multi-pitch rock climber, downhill skier, sailor and wilderness adventurer, until a heart attack and stroke in 2000 forced some changes in lifestyle; but, with the help of “Sparky” his defibrillator, his zest for life and capacity to care for others never diminished.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents and brothers Ronald and Thomas Skrip. He is survived by his wife Cathy (Jirsa) Skrip; children Carrie (Reed) Ackerman, Christie (Nate) Larson, and Jon (Kara) Skrip; grandchildren Loralee, Lilliana, and Carsten Ackerman; extended family; and honorary family members, Ranjana, Avesh, Tara, Renu and Nikki.
Our family extends heartfelt thanks to the staff at M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Medical Center and Tufts Medical Center, and especially to Dr. David Benditt and Dr. Kenneth Warner for giving Paul the last 21 bonus years of life.
Due to the uncertainty of COVID, Paul’s Celebration of Life will be postponed, tentatively close to his 77th birthday and held at the Skrip residence. Preferred memorial donations may be sent to The Good Neighbor Center Tutoring Program-St. Paul, c/o 6020 Hodgson Road, Lino Lakes, MN 55014; the St. Joan of Arc Outreach Fund, 4537 3rd Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55419; or to the donor’s choice of a charity supporting medically challenged children.
