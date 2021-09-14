Age 84 of Shoreview
Passed away Sept. 10, 2021
Survived by wife, Mary Lou; daughter, Susie (Paul) Wright; grandchildren, Paul Wright IV and Chloe Wright; sister, Susanna Schecter; sisters-in-law, Janice (Don) Hoye, Geri Timmons, Jan Smith Hughes and Jan Curtis Hughes; nieces, nephews and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Susan Schmitt; son, Bob; brothers, Joe and Jim; sister, Julie Throgmorton; brothers-in-law, Jim and Denny Hughes and Jim Timmons. Visitation 2-5PM Sunday, Sept 26. Funeral Service 11 AM Monday, Sept. 27 at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home, 515 Hwy 96 W., Shoreview. Service may be viewed at www.holcombhenryboom.com. Interment Incarnation Cemetery. John enjoyed the outdoors and was the Voice of the City of Lakes Loppet, The Birkie and the Turtle Man Triathlon and numerous High School Cross Country Ski Races. Member of US Parachute Association, National Ski Patrol, Ski Meisters, Avid Woodworker and Craftsman, Blue Grass Musician and long-time Salesman for Brown Wilbert Vault Co.
651-482-7606
Commented