Youth baseball coach reverently remembered, sorely missed

Mike Anderson was invited to a Mounds View baseball practice early in April by coach Mark Downey to pose for a group photo with Mustang players.
“Mike and I frequently talked about how many players on the Mounds View teams that he had coached,” Downey explained, “and how fun that was for him, to see them develop. This spring, he commented that in looking over the rosters, he had coached well over half the players. So, we had him come to a practice early in the season.”
Downey got the photo he wanted — Anderson was flanked by 28 players from the varsity, JV and junior high.
“I know it was special for him, and it was really fun for me too,” said Downey, who didn’t realize at the time how much he and others would cherish that photo.
Just weeks later, Anderson was dead. The beloved Shoreview Area Youth Baseball (SAYB) coach and administrator for over two decades passed away unexpectedly on May 20 at the age of 62.
Anderson is survived by his wife Liz; his son, Mikey, and his wife; and his daughter, Jessie. Mikey was one of hundreds of players coached by Mike, who was a senior vice president at Lifetouch, a photography firm.
“Mike loved baseball. What he loved even more was kids, and using baseball as a means to helping kids develop character, teamwork, discipline and an ability to handle adversity — that was at the forefront of everything he did with the teams he coached,” Downey said.
That’s an observation about “Coach Mike” shared by other longtime SAYB associates.
Erik Drange met Anderson seven years ago when he joined the SAYB because he had a son, then 8, who was passionate about baseball.
“I can remember Mike at my first meeting,” Drange said, “observing his leadership and command of the nitty gritty of the association and its operation from top to bottom.”
Anderson was coaching the 13- to 15-year-olds then, and seemed to have served SAYB in every possible function, including as president. Drange and Anderson were both former wrestlers and bonded by swapping “stories of our glory years.”
After a few years on the board, Drange was asked to run for president. He agreed, on the condition that Mike “stick around as a mentor.” They worked together for several years, communicating every day via text, email or phone.
“It was impressive how he continued to give his time for many years after his son had already been out of the game,” Drange said. “He put in countless hours into SAYB every year.”
To many, Mike was the face of SAYB, Drange noted.
“With Mike, every encounter started with, ‘Hey, Bud, how’s it going?’ and ended with ‘All right, Bud, talk to you later,’” Drange said. “He was known as a coach that had success achieved not by a win-at-all-costs approach, but rather by developing all players and striking a balance between winning, teaching the fundamentals of the game, and how to have fun along the way.”
Jay Guerin’s sons Blake and Tyler played for Anderson and the two baseball dads became fast friends. When Blake recently signed with a college team, one of his first calls was to Mike, who coached him at age 10-11.
“It felt like he used baseball the right way,” said Guerin, “which was as a tool to teach life lessons and to help make kids be better people, not just to win championships — which he was actually pretty successful with as well.”
Anderson had “a knack for connecting with kids (who) others had brushed off,” Guerin added, by recognizing each kid’s individual needs.
As a tactician, Anderson always treated early games as practices where he analyzed the kids’ talents.
“His teams always seemed to peak at the right time,” Guerin said. “And I firmly believe it was because he was so tedious in the early goings to be sure he had kids in the right spots.”
Anderson’s memory was honored at a Mustang game early in the season. Countless anecdotes about him have been shared by his many friends since his passing. And there’s sentiment for doing something more concrete.
“Many of us are working on naming a park or field after him,” Guerin said. “We feel that’s the least we can do for such a great person that did so much for the community.”
