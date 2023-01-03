Year in Review 2022

Before we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, it is a tradition of the Shoreview Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year.
In 2022, pages were filled with a variety of news, including stories about crimes, events, schools, churches, sports, businesses, city government and more. Perhaps some of the most memorable stories are the ones that feature local residents — for example, when Mayor Sandy Martin announced her retirement; when Council Member Terry Quigley passed away in January; or when Veteran John Abbott shared his story about the Vietnam War.
JANUARY
Mustang cagers’ get 1,000th victory
The Mounds View boys basketball team posted the 1,000th win in the program’s history when the Mustangs beat Big Lake 76-54 on the road. In that game, Kobe Kirk sank 16 points, Colby Deluce, 14, Jacob Becher, 10, and Dylan Wheeler, nine. The Mustangs picked up No. 1,001 and improved to 7-2 for the year with a 75-48 conquest of North St. Paul there Tuesday, Dec. 21. Kirk was on fire for a career-best 36 points. Wheeler was next with 14.
Council supports Safe Routes to School project
A public hearing was held at the Dec. 20 City Council meeting concerning amending Chapter 400 of the municipal code and approving Resolution 21-89, which supports the Lexington Avenue Safe Routes to School (SRTS) project. No one was at the public hearing. The council unanimously voted to adopt the ordinance change and resolution. Maloney said public works staff have been working with representatives of Ramsey County and Mounds View School District on a potential project to improve the safety of the primary pedestrian crossing at Turtle Lake Elementary School, located on Lexington Avenue at the intersection with Royal Oaks Drive.
Council Member Terry Quigley passes away
With heavy hearts, the city of Shoreview shared that Council Member Terry Quigley died Thursday, Jan. 13. Quigley was a critical part of Shoreview’s leadership for the last 21 years and will be remembered for his dedication, grace, authenticity and humor. “I am deeply saddened by the loss of my friend and colleague,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “His presence on the City Council will be missed, but his legacy of service and impact on Shoreview will be remembered for years to come.” Quigley served the city for almost 50 years, starting on the Planning Commission in 1973 and moving on to various roles before being appointed to the council in 2001.
Shoreview Snow Queen candidate aspires to the carnival crown
Sunny Chen is one of 20 candidates hoping to be crowned Snow Queen or one of the four Wind Princesses on Jan. 28 in this year’s St. Paul Winter Carnival. “It was a childhood dream of mine to participate in the Winter Carnival,” Chen said. As a teenager, Chen participated in the New Brighton Stockyard Days. Last year, she was involved with the Rice Street Royalty festivities. Participating in both these events encouraged her to apply for the Winter Carnival in 2022. Candidates are judged based on interpersonal skills, appearance, enthusiasm and professionalism. Chen said she was shy growing up, and participating in these events made her get out of her comfort zone.
FEBRUARY
Shoreview teen named candidate in US Presidential Scholars Program
Joey Tan, a senior at Mounds View High School (MVHS) this year, has been named one of 5,000 candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. If she is chosen, Tan will be one of only 161 U.S. Presidential Scholars awarded this prestigious award. “I was surprised when I received the email message, knowing there are so many other candidates just as good in my school and the country. But honestly, I was very happy but mostly just grateful for the opportunity to apply for the program,” Tan said. It is not surprising that Tan was selected in this first cut for the award. Always a high achiever, she not only enrolled and excelled in all of her advanced placement (AP) classes at MVHS and secured high scores in standardized tests, but she is also carrying a full load of classes as a post-secondary enrollment options (PSEO) student at the University of Minnesota. Tan is also a teaching assistant for one of her classes at the university. She is leaning toward a degree in computer science but is keeping her options open. She has also applied to several other colleges in addition to the university.
Climate change impacts mental health
A Zoom webinar was held by the Northeast Metro Climate Action (NMCA) on the impact of climate change on mental health. “Our mission is to raise awareness of the climate crisis within our communities and work with our elected leaders to promote climate action,” said NMCA representative Steve Jorrisen. The webinar was led by Dr. Christie Manning, the director of sustainability at Macalester College and a faculty member in the Department of Environmental Studies. Manning said severe weather and disaster events can create trauma, shock, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), anxiety, depression, impacts of stress on physical health and strains on social relationships.
MARCH
Mounds View alumna reaches for the stars
Sydney Menne has been selected as a 2022 Brooke Owens Fellow. She is heading to Long Beach, California, this summer for a 12-week summer internship program that pairs students with experts in the aerospace industry. Menne, a 2019 graduate of Mounds View High School and a junior at the University of North Dakota (UND), is majoring in both mathematics and physics, with a focus in astrophysics. Menne also volunteers at Stable Days Youth Ranch in East Grand Forks, North Dakota. Menne said she went to UND for its commercial aviation program and got her pilot’s license at the Anoka County Blaine airport before attending college.
Wrestling: Mustangs will have 7 in state tournament
Mounds View sent seven wrestlers to the state tournament after three Mustangs nabbed championships and four were runners-up in Section 4AAA on Saturday in Stillwater. Every Mustang won at least one match and placed in the top six. The Mustang section champions are sophomore Apollo Ashby at 145 pounds, freshman Joseph Muhlstein at 160 and junior Jacob “J Roc” Solheim at 195.
Planning for the Deluxe corporate campus begins
Plans are taking shape for a new development where the Deluxe Corporation stood for over three decades as a hallmark site in Shoreview. Assistant Community Development Director Niki Hill said Scannell Properties has two possible redevelopment concepts. Concept A involves a mixed-use development that includes four office/industrial flex buildings ranging in size from 120,000 to 150,000 square feet, and a six-story apartment building in the southwest corner. Concept B is a mixed-use development that includes two 150,000-square-foot office/ industrial flex buildings on the eastern portion, retention of the existing south office building, two retail pads along Victoria Street and a hotel concept in the northeast corner along I-694, and a six-story apartment building in the southwest corner.
City Council fills empty council seat
When longtime Shoreview City Council Member Terry Quigley passed away earlier this year, members of the council were tasked with choosing his replacement. After a thorough application and interview process, the council named John Doan to serve on the council.
APRIL
Mayor gives State of the City address
The vision is for the city to be a welcoming community that provides quality services, safe and beautiful neighborhoods, a vibrant economy and exceptional recreational opportunities. Parks will continue to be a high priority for Shoreview as the city completes its park system master plan this year. The mayor said the city will be issuing a request for development proposals for Rice Street Crossing, a 10-acre vacant property at the southwest corner of 1-694 and Rice Street. “Now that the Rice Street bridge and interchange improvements have been completed, we are excited to see additional new private investment occur at this gateway location,” Martin said.
Local student pays it forward to Wishes & More
Kayla Chlan was nominated for the Child of the Light award by her fifth grade teacher at St. Odilia School in Shoreview for being an outstanding example of someone who lets their light shine by demonstrating Christ-like leadership, courage and kindness. “I picked this charity because I really wanted to help people who wanted wishes, and I thought I could make them come true with some money,” Chlan said. She presented her $50 award check to Wishes & More President Karla Blomberg April 8 and surprised Blomberg with another $50 check of her own money.
Golden girls of Shoreview hit the friendship jackpot
There’s an old saying that long friendships are like jewels, polished over time to become beautiful and enduring. This is true for Marilyn Bucher Silver, Carol Bourquin and Eleanor Pearson, who have had a longtime friendship spanning 82 years. The three were 9 years old when they moved with their families to the Rustic Place, Rice and St. Marie Street neighborhood in Shoreview. They met each other at Silver’s birthday party and instantly became fast friends. Throughout the years, the trio had many adventures and supported each other through the hardships of life. “We understand each other, and we can’t hide much from each other and always come back together,” Pearson said. “We’ve gotten along so well for so many years for the most part, and when we meet, we pick up right where we left off,” Silver added.
MAY
Baseball coach’s legacy lives on at Sitzer Park
It was a perfect day for youth baseball when the fields in Sitzer Park, the crown jewel of Shoreview’s baseball parks, were officially renamed for former baseball coach Mike Anderson. Former Shoreview Area Youth Baseball (SAYB) players, friends and family joined Mayor Sandy Martin, City Council Member John Doan and members of the Minnesota Youth Athletic Services (NYFS) at Sitzer Park May 7 for a celebration and field dedication in honor of Anderson. Anderson was a resident of Shoreview for 39 years before he passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 20, 2021. Those who knew him told stories to tell about the longtime volunteer. A plaque now hangs near the concession stand at Sitzer Park. It reads, “The two youth baseball fields at Sitzer Park are dedicated in memory of Coach Mike Anderson, a Shoreview resident and longtime youth baseball coach, volunteer, mentor and member of the Shoreview Area Youth Baseball Association. Coach Mike has positively impacted the lives of countless players and families while volunteering on and off the field to provide opportunities for youth baseball players in this community.”
Deputy retires after serving 26 years with sheriff’s office
Deputy Brian Goodspeed has retired from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office. He started working as a deputy for the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office on April 15, 1996, and retired on May 1. He spent approximately eight years at Bellaire Education Center, a middle school that serves students who have emotional behavioral disorders (EBD), autism spectrum disorders (ASD) and developmental cognitive disabilities (DCD). At the Mounds View School District, he worked with special education students. “I got into law enforcement to expand my sphere of influence,” Goodspeed said. “For the last 26 years, I was meeting new people every single day, and I was getting involved in their lives. I’m going to miss that.”
Mounds View students take action for service dogs and disabled veterans
Mounds View High School students in the Mustangs Business Management class set out to raise money for Pawsitivity Service Dogs, a nonprofit organization dedicated to taking dogs from shelters to train them to become service dogs for disabled veterans and children with disabilities. The class was organized into departments with respective managers and assistant managers who worked together to organize separate specific jobs for the event. These included operating and tracking, communications, social media, print and online media, research and technology, finance and event design. All proceeds from the event will go to Pawsitivity Service Dogs to help train and care for service dogs for people in need. The class’s goal is to raise $7,500 through an organized dinner event on May 26.
JUNE
An epic run by Mustang quartet: State record, national best
Blessed with four exceptional middle-distance runners, the Mounds View track team decided to put them all in the same race, the 4x800, one time only to see if they could break the school record —maybe even the state record. The quartet of senior Maximus Gregory, juniors Victor Lelinga and Elliott McArthur, and senior William Skelly accomplished both goals and much more on May 26 at the Suburban East Conference meet. The Mustangs blazed eight laps at Park High School in Cottage Grove, all four of them with personal best splits, hitting the finish line in seven minutes, 39.91 seconds. The time shattered the school record of 7:45.95 that has stood since 2007, and the conference meet record of 7:59.28 set by the Mustangs in 2019. “To get a state record and be invited to a national meet is huge,” McArthur said. “Icing on the cake.”
Bike service stations offer bicyclists help on trails
Bicyclists riding the trails in Shoreview can now make a pit stop to service their bikes.
There are four bike service stations located throughout Shoreview — The Ramsey County Shoreview Library, Lake Owasso County Park, the Rice Creek Regional Trail Park off of Lexington Avenue by the off-leash dog park and at the west access to the Rice Creek Regional Trail Park off County Road I. The Shoreview Bikes and Trails Committee teamed up with the Ramsey County Shoreview Library and received a $7,400 grant for the bike service stations. The grant was from the Shoreview Community Foundation.
Mustangs place 3rd in state tennis tournament
The Mounds View tennis team captured third place in the state Class 2A tournament on June 7-8, finishing 17-5. At state, the Mustangs clipped Becker 5-2, fell to Edina 5-2, then edged Rochester Mayo 4-3 in the third-place game at the University of Minnesota. Orono beat Edina 4-3 for the championship. “I am incredibly proud of this team,” coach Scott Sundstrom said. “I honestly thought they had a shot at Edina at the beginning of the match. Third doubles pulled out a huge win. It was nice to bounce back and beat Mayo after losing a tough, hard fought, semifinal match.”
JULY
Barbie collection journeys from Australia to Shoreview
For 10 years, Lynne Abbott’s Barbie collection was hidden from the world. “The Barbies have taken a few international journeys,” Abbott said. “When my husband John and I sold our home in Sydney, Australia, 10 years ago, we packed up the Barbie collection and took them out of storage when we moved here to Shoreview.” Over 1,000 Barbie dolls and accessories are displayed in a room Abbott affectionally calls “the Barbie Room.”
Mustang 4x800 team places 3rd at Nike Nationals
The Mounds View 4x800 relay team that set a state record in May ran three seconds faster and placed third in the Nike National meet on June 18 in Eugene, Oregon. The quartet of Elliott McArthur, Maximus Gregory, Victor Lelinga and William Skelly finished in 7:36.72, each turning in a personal record split. There were 12 entrants. The top two teams were The Dale (IL) with 7:32.15 and Valley Project (NJ) with 7:32.79. “All four kids had PR’s and we got third place, earning All-America status,” coach Ross Fleming said. “So it went pretty well.”
AUGUST
‘Operation Pollination’ abuzz in Shoreview
The Arden Hills – Shoreview Rotary Club will soon begin the building process for its newest project, a pollinator garden and rain garden at McCullough Park. President Charlie Oltman is leading the project with prior president Mike Spellman and Community Service committee member Kent Peterson. Oltoman said that Rotary has seven areas of focus, and one of them is on the environment. The Rotary has prioritized pollinator gardens for quite a few years. Without pollinators, Oltman explains, 75% of the world’s plants would disappear and 35% of our food supply would disappear. A pollinator garden will help maintain and increase the amount of pollinators in the surrounding area. As the number of pollinators decline worldwide, the three say the pollinator garden will be a small demonstration in support of a much larger mission.
Affordable housing projects in the works, incentives for builders
With three new multifamily developments pending in Shoreview, a text amendment to Chapter 200 of the city code will allow the city to offer incentives to developers who provide affordable housing. “The Met Council has estimated that Shoreview will need approximately 69 new affordable housing units between now and 2030,” Senior Planner Allison Eddins said.
Shoreview wrestler set for world tourney
A Shoreview resident will be Team USA’s heavyweight in the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Serbia in September. Hayden Zillmer, 30, former North Dakota State all-American wrestler, moved to Shoreview in 2016 to be close to the Pinnacle Wrestling School, where he was a member. Pinnacle has since moved to Roseville. “It’s a great community, and I enjoy getting out of the big metro area,” said Zillmer about his continued residence in Shoreview. He’s now a member of the Gopher Wrestling Club. Zillmer earned his Team USA slot by winning the 125 kilogram freestyle title at the Final X New York tournament on June 8 at Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theatre. In the finals, Zillmer defeated Nick Gwiazdowski, a two-time world meet bronze medalist, in a best two of three series. He lost the opener 5-0 but won the next two, 4-3 and 6-5, rallying from a 5-0 deficit in the finale. For that, he was named USA Wrestling Athlete of the Week.
SEPTEMBER
Council tables developmental stage of former Deluxe campus
The Shoreview City Council unanimously tabled a comprehensive plan amendment, preliminary plat and planned unit development application submitted by Scannell Properties for the 50-acre lot located at the former Deluxe campus at 3660/3680 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview. “I’m not convinced at this point that this is the best possible development for this site,” Mayor Sandy Martin said at the Sept. 6 City Council meeting. “I’m almost looking for a motion to table so that we could work on some of those aspects that I think are important for this larger development.” Martin remarked that she wanted to know if Scannell is willing to work with the city to try to incorporate energy-efficient mechanisms. Representing Scannell Properties at the City Council meeting was Jake Kurth. He replied that Scannell is willing to take that into consideration.
Peace, a United Methodist Community church, to celebrate 60th anniversary
Sixty years ago, on March 26, 1962, a group of five men from Centennial United Methodist, the district superintendent and representatives of the Methodists builders organization, met to discuss establishing a new Methodist church in the Shoreview area. Peace Community of Faith Methodist Church in Shoreview was established. An anniversary celebration will be held Sunday, Oct. 9, at Peace, a United Methodist Community Church. “We’ve invited all of our prior pastors, and we know that our district superintendent Dan Johnson is coming to give a blessing,” Peace lay leader Quita Bertelsen said.
OCTOBER
Shoreview photographer wins 1st place in Best Of Contest
Dan McMahon was selected the Best Photographer in the 2022 Best of the Shoreview Press Readers’ Choice Contest. “It feels good that people noticed and took the time to vote for me,” McMahon said. Photographing high school seniors and athletes are a big part of McMahon’s business. “I’ve been doing this full-time since 1987,” he said. McMahon’s favorite thing about being a photographer is working with the people.
Shoreview fifth grader showcased at World Series
Jaycie Helmer will be competing for the title of the Pitch-Hit-and Run Competition at the World Series. Helmer, a fifth grader at Island Lake Elementary School, will be in the 11-to-12-year-old bracket, and will compete against the other top competitors in the country on Sunday, Oct. 30. The road to the World Series began when the Minnesota Twins hosted a local Pitch-Hit-and Run competition at Target Field in June. Helmer took first place. Because she won that one, she was invited to the Midwest regional competition hosted by the Twins in August at CHS field. She was one of the top four scorers and got invited to compete at the World Series. Helmer tied for first place at the World Series event in Houston, Texas. There was a pitch-off, and she took second place.
Mounds View High School seniors go above and beyond community service
Over the summer, three friends — Shivam Vashishtha, Shaurya Sehgal and Benjamin Wiggenhorn — founded two nonprofits. The trio, all seniors at Mounds View High School, created a website called Mathular. It consists of mathematical documentation that can be used by middle school, high school or college students. “We all personally felt that there was no specific website or textbook that had animations or graphics about math; it was all theoretical stuff,” Vashishtha said. “This summer, we wanted to do something or build a platform that has the concepts from every single math class. Our emphasis was on more visual stuff, and that’s what we tried to incorporate on our website.” The second nonprofit business, WebComp, aims to build websites for local businesses at no cost. The three wanted to perform a community service by reaching out to local businesses that have been around for a couple of years that don’t have websites and can’t reach the mass of the local community.
NOVEMBER
Veteran recalls time in Vietnam
John Abbott, of Shoreview, was drafted into the Army after he graduated from Brown University in 1968. “I volunteered to go to Officer Candidate School (OCS), and one of reasons I did it was I thought maybe the war would be over by the time I graduated,” he said. At the end of 1971, Abbott received orders to go to Vietnam. “It was when we walked out of the aircraft at Tan Son Nut airport out of Saigon that I knew I was in another world,” he said. “The clawing heat and the rancid smells were overwhelming.” Abbott received two Bronze Star Medals during his year of service in Vietnam. One of the happiest moments in Abbott’s life was when got out of the Army and returned home to Minnesota. “I was hugged by my family, I felt my mother’s tears of happiness on my cheek, I felt my dog Taffy’s cold nose and warm tongue on my hand,” he said. “I was back in my real world.”
Mustangs place 5th in state tennis after losing to champs
The Mounds View tennis team snagged fifth place in the state Class 2A tournament after losing to undefeated state champion Minnetonka in the first round, Oct. 25-26. The team had a 19-7 record in a schedule dotted with top-ten ranked teams. The Mustangs, in their 22nd state tournament, drew prohibitive tourney favorite Minnetonka in the first round and lost 6-1. The Skippers took all four singles 6-0, 6-0. The Mustangs bulked up doubles by moving their 1-2 players there. Annabella Huang and Shae Crockarell eked out a 6-4, 6-7 (4), 10-7 win at 3-doubles; they normally play No. 2. Closing distinguished careers were Smiricinschi (six years), Diao (five years) and Aman (four years).
Cross country girls take 3rd at state
Led by two all-staters, Linnea Ousdigian and Taylor Isabel, the Mounds View girls cross-country team placed third in the state Class 3A meet on Saturday. Previously, those two finished one-two in the Section 5AAA meet and led the Mustangs to first place by a wide margin. The Mustangs also had senior Wren Anderson in 34th place in 19:17, junior Emily Mehta in 49th in 19:27, senior Laurin Isabel in 87th in 20:00, junior Lauren Kath in 109th place in 20:27, and sophomore Kate Roeber 131st in 20:47, among 159 runners. Coach Jimmy McArthur said the 2022 Mustangs are a team “with no egos” that supports each other completely. Regarding Ousdigian’s development, he said, “Linnea committed this summer to trying to close the gap between her and Emily and Taylor. Taylor and Emily helped Linnea the whole time.” Isabel battled illness this fall and got stronger as the season wore on.
DECEMBER
Former Shoreview resident has the soul of an artist
Former Shoreview resident Maria Fernanda Diez was born to Mexican immigrant parents. She has always been interested in art and entertainment in society. She grew up singing in the Minnesota Opera Children’s Chorus and studied theater at Columbia University. Diez was selected as one of eight up-and-coming new podcasts creators to join iHeart Radio’s NextUp — a new initiative empowering up-and-coming creators. She’s wants to tell the stories of those who are “invisible” — stories from nannies, cleaners, tutors on things they’ve experienced versus the lives their employers live.
Shoreview receives high marks in community survey
The city of Shoreview is continuing its mission to create a high quality of life for its residents by providing exceptional services and amenities. The 2022 community survey, conducted by Polco, showed that 95% of residents rated the quality of life as either excellent or good. This places Shoreview as the top city among 20 of its local peer cities that Polco has surveyed. Shoreview’s quality of life rating consistently has been very high since the city began surveying residents in the late 1980s. Residents also rank various aspects of local leadership and government highly.
Mayor Martin reflects on the city she loves, prepares for retirement
When Sandy Martin first took the oath of mayor in 1997, she never dreamed she would still hold that title 26 years later. “I have loved this job,” Martin said. “I never aspired to any other level of government, because I truly believe in local government because I think it’s so important.” Martin, a lifelong resident of Shoreview, has served the city for nearly 50 years. She served on the Planning Commission for 15 years and the City Council for five years. A retirement reception was held recently at the Shoreview Community Center in Martin’s honor. Martin was taken by surprise when city staff unveiled plans for “The Sandy Martin Legacy Gardens,” which will be located at the Shoreview Commons pond and garden area. “I never dreamed that they would do this garden,” Martin said. “When I think about my grandchildren and great-grandchildren coming to Shoreview and seeing that, it makes me very emotional.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.