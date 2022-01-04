Year in Review 2021

As each year comes to an end, it is a tradition of the Shoreview Press to look back at some of the most memorable stories of the year. Although we would all like to “get back to normal,” the COVID-19 pandemic persists.
The Slice of Shoreview returned in July and was attended by many. Construction of the destination playground at Shoreview Commons was completed in the fall with only landscaping left to do in the spring. Long-time City Manager Terry Schwerm announced his retirement in the summer and Brad Martens was hired as Shoreview’s new city manager.
The stories and photos published throughout the year bring home the value of a community newspaper. We hope you enjoy this look back as we all look forward to 2022.
JANUARY
Mayor gives State of the City address
At the beginning of 2021, Mayor Sandy gave the customary State of the City address at the first City Council meeting of the year. She stated the generosity of Shoreview residents has been demonstrated through donations to the local food shelves and volunteer efforts to help people who are isolated or unable to shop safely.
Helping small businesses through the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis has been a top priority for the city. Martin pointed to the establishment of a forgivable loan program, which has so far given grants to more than 30 local businesses, as evidence of the city’s support.
The city is also in the middle of a comprehensive update to its park system plan. “This plan will review all of our city parks, examine demographics and current recreation trends and develop conceptual master plans for all of our city parks,” Martin said, promising that public input would be central to the city’s plans.
Winter sports opened with masks, discipline and empty seats
The winter sports season, twice delayed by COVID-19 restrictions, finally opened with most participants wearing masks, few spectators allowed and shorter seasons. They were cleared by the Minnesota State High School League to start practices Jan. 4, and competitions Jan. 14, after Gov. Tim Walz eased up on restrictions imposed in November and December.
MSHSL Executive Director Erich Martens said implementing these safety protocols recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics and required by the Minnesota Department of Health is the best chance to provide safe seasons with reduced interruptions and also plan for full postseason experiences.
Mounds View elementary schools opened
Most Mounds View elementary school students returned to the classroom following changes to the state’s Safe Learning Plan, with proper restrictions in place. Those restrictions primarily included requiring staff to wear a face shield in addition to a mask and for schools to make biweekly COVID-19 testing available to all staff who interact with students. Elementary schools opened for K through third grade students Jan. 25 and fourth to fifth grade students Feb. 8.
Shoreview native competes on ABC game show
Brianna Hershey, a Shoreview native and 2010 Mounds View High School graduate, appeared in the ABC show, “The Hustler,” a show that puts a twist on the traditional trivia-based game show. Each episode features five contestants who collaborate to answer a series of questions, worth $10,000 each, with the goal of building a collective prize pot that increases with each correct answer. The catch? One of the five contestants, the Hustler, already knows the answers, as the questions are based on their personal life.
Hershey made it to the final three, when now the goal was to decide which of the other two contestants was disguising their identity. It came down to the last minute, and Brianna almost changed her mind on who she thought was the Hustler. It was intense, as Hershey took the name cards in her hands and pondered whether to change her answer. The game show host, Craig Ferguson, asked her one last time to make her decision. But she stayed with her gut instinct and won the game. Hershey was so excited that she could hardly catch her breath as she realized she would share the grand prize of $160,000.
FEBRUARY
2nd phase of Shoreview Commons renovation takes shape
The City Council approved plans and specifications and authorized taking bids for the second phase of the Shoreview Commons improvements. The city worked with LHB Corporation, a Minneapolis-based architecture and engineering firm, to develop plans for the Shoreview Commons project. Phase two primarily involves a new destination playground and picnic shelter.
According to city documents, the second phase is expected to cost $2.8 million, which will come from the community investment fund. Though the capital improvement program had initially allocated $2 million for the project, the allocation was made before designs were completed or cost estimates were made.
Mustang wrestlers start 10-0, Morgan nabs 100th
The Mounds View wrestlers won their first 10 matches and one of the senior leaders, Mannix Morgan, notched his 100th win.
“We have some great leadership from our captains and seniors, and our younger guys are really
stepping up and competing,” Coach Dan Engebretson said. “The team continues to work hard and is getting better with each and every outing.”
The Mustangs vanquished Tartan 54-15, Woodbury 46-30, Irondale/Spring Lake Park 51-15, Park of Cottage Grove 64-14, Mahtomedi 81-0, North St. Paul 72-12, Henry Sibley 69-9, South St. Paul 66-10, Andover 50-20 and Totino-Grace 41-29.
District reopens middle and high schools for blended learning
Middle and high school students in the Mounds View district returned to the classroom.
Superintendent Chris Lennox announced the change in an email to students and families Feb. 4 stating that after meeting with the Regional Support Team, it’s approved to welcome back middle school and high school students to blended (hybrid) learning on Monday, Feb. 22.
Families could opt to have their students continue with full-time distance learning if they did not feel comfortable sending them back to school. Per state guidelines, schools had to implement strict social distancing and capacity limits under blended learning. Schools should not exceed 50% capacity and had to ensure that social distancing of at least 6 feet was maintained at all times. Schools also had to limit buses and other transportation vehicles to 50% capacity and include plans for contactless meal pickup and/or delivery.
MARCH
Student’s honored at annual poster contest
Twenty area fourth graders were honored at a City Council meeting for their submissions to “One Community of Many Colors” poster contest. The contest is focused on celebrating diversity throughout the Shoreview community. Students are asked to create posters that show people of different races and cultures interacting positively together. The contest was established in 1994 by the Shoreview Human Rights Committee. Of the 150 submissions, the committee selected 10 finalists and 10 honorable mentions. The top three finalists were:
• First place: Simon Olson, Island Lake Elementary
• Second place: Ty LaMontagne, St. Odilia Catholic School
• Third place: Jaylene Chang, Emmet D. Williams Elementary
Protect and Serve
Unless the judge delays it, next week begins the televised trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with killing George Floyd. Floyd’s killing on Chicago Avenue still echoes across the country, and puts Chauvin and a metro police department on trial to tackle racism and use of force.
In the northeast suburbs, neighborhood policing is routine. However, many suburban departments are using this time to examine how they train and restrain. Press Publications asked each of the local departments how they train and restrain to put how local police departments respond in perspective for suburban residents. We received responses from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Centennial Lakes Police Department, Lino Lakes Public Safety Department and White Bear Lake Police Department.
City’s longtime HR director retires
Shoreview said goodbye to one of the city’s longest-tenured employees, Laurie Elliott, after 28 years as the human resources director. Elliott was hired as the city’s first full-time human resources director in 1993. Elliott was formally recognized by the Shoreview City Council for creating a city employee handbook, bringing employee salaries to market-rate levels, and drafting and managing all major city COVID-19 policies.
Elliott’s last day as human resources director was Feb. 26, but she continued working for the city part time over the next few months through the city’s phased retirement program — another initiative that she implemented. Her retirement was set to be a busy one, since she was also inaugurated mayor of nearby Newport.
Mustangs boys basketball share first conference crown since 2014
Mounds View captured a share of the Suburban East Conference championship, finishing with a 15-3 record after starting 11-0. It’s the first conference title since 2009 for Mounds View, coached by Dave Leiser. Mounds View and Woodbury each went 15-3, followed by Cretin-Derham Hall, 13-5, and East Ridge, 11-6 with a game left. They were top four among 10 teams. The Mustangs beat each of those teams in the first round and lost the rematches. All the teams had three games in the final week of conference play. In the conference finale, the Mustangs topped Stillwater 83-77.
APRIL
Nature photographer soars with new exhibit
Since 2013, Jim Radford of Shoreview has put his scenic images on display at the Taste of Scandinavia Bakery & Café in Shoreview. His latest exhibit, “Birds of a Feather,” was displayed last spring. It featured birds with white feathers, including trumpeter swans, egrets and snow geese.
In his photographs, Radford said he tries to capture the beauty of the beast and their behaviors. Whether it’s a tiny hummingbird or grizzly bear, a forest fern or the Milky Way, it’s all about the beauty and genesis of our lives.
Radford dedicated the exhibit to Jim and Sheila Lawrence for their joint dedication and cooperation over many years that changed the life of the trumpeter swan in Minnesota.
Local Rotary clubs hold forum on human trafficking
A virtual community forum was held April 15 online for parents, students, teachers and residents to inform the community about human trafficking. The event was sponsored by the Arden Hills, Shoreview, New Brighton and Mounds View Rotary clubs.
Human trafficking is defined as the unlawful act of transporting or coercing people in order to benefit from their work or service, typically in the form of forced labor or sexual exploitation. The panel of speakers at the forum were: Detective Paul Kroshus, an expert in victim-centered trafficking investigations; Jessica Bartholomew, founder of Anti Child Trafficking United; CeCe Terlouw, founder of Terebinth Refuge of Waite Park; and Eleana Lukes, trafficking survivor and crisis advocate at Terebinth Refuge. The moderator was Angela Davis from MPR News.
Mustangs’ hockey goalie earns Athena Award
Abigail Thompson was Mounds View’s choice for the Athena Award for 2021. This metro-area program honors the top senior girl athlete at each school. The 27th annual Athena Awards banquet was held Wednesday, April 21, at Vadnais Heights Commons. Thompson was regarded as one of the top hockey goalies in the metro area; she also plays softball and volleyball.
MAY
A Shoreview son reaches the major leagues
Mary and Dave Hentges of Shoreview received a couple of exciting phone calls from their son Ben, who has a pretty cool job in Cleveland.
That job is with the Cleveland Indians. Sam Hentges, who signed with the American League club upon graduation from Mounds View High School in 2014, was getting his shot at the major leagues after six minor league seasons and the non-season of 2020.
Six nights later came another cheery call: Hentges picked up his first big-league win in a relief role, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings and allowing two hits, in a 7-3 win over the New York Yankees on April 25.
In-person prom, graduation feels like a small victory for Class of 2021
Distance learning, canceled activities, social distance in the classroom: members of the Class of 2021 have endured a lot in their final year of high school. In light of the isolation of COVID-19, the fact that students will be able to celebrate prom and graduation in person this year is more meaningful than ever.
Last year, most of the major milestones for seniors weren’t able to take place in person at all. This year’s seniors are fully aware of how lucky they are to be able to take part in these important senior milestones, even if those events look a little different.
Shoreview says goodbye to sales of menthol, mint and wintergreen tobacco
The City Council voted unanimously May 17 to add menthol, mint and wintergreen flavors to its restriction on sales of flavored tobacco products within its borders. The move amends the current ordinance, which restricts the sale of flavored tobacco except menthol to 21-over tobacco shops. The ordinance will take effect Sept. 1, 2021.
Even though the council received letters against the sales ban, no one appeared during the council meeting to express their concerns in person. Members of the community who spoke gave testimonies of why the sale of menthol-, mint-, and wintergreen-flavored tobacco products should be banned in Shoreview.
JUNE
Swenson cruises to his 2nd state singles crown
Mounds View junior tennis player Bjorn Swenson cruised to his second consecutive state Class AA singles title last week, defeating Wayzata’s Jayho Hong 6-1, 6-0; Rochester Century’s Joshua Christensen 6-1, 6-1; Blake’s Sujit Chepuri 6-2, 6-3; and, in the finals, Edina’s sophomore Matthew Fullerton 6-2, 6-4.
Swenson finished the season 22-0, ranked first all year on the strength of his championship in ninth grade. Swenson’s long-term goal is to play tennis professionally.
Striving to make the world a better and healthier place
When Anna Grace Hottinger, of Shoreview, noticed that tobacco products such as e-cigarettes were growing in popularity among her peers, she decided to take action. She helped organize students to speak at the Shoreview City Council meetings to advocate for raising the age at which people can legally buy tobacco from 18 to 21. Recently, she gathered supporters to ban sales of all flavored tobacco, including menthol, mint and wintergreen.
Her advocacy caught the attention of the Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, who recognized her as a national youth ambassador. She became involved locally with the Association for Non-Smokers.
Hottinger’s activism doesn’t end with tobacco prevention. She also is involved with climate justice and organizes at the local and state level.
Catalytic converters a tempting target for thieves
Catalytic converter theft is on the rise in Ramsey County, the metro area and nationwide. Catalytic converters are typically found beneath the vehicle as part of the exhaust system. Thieves target catalytic converters because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium or rhodium that are valuable to metal dealers. They can steal one off a vehicle in as little as two minutes, according to Cdr. Phil Baebenroth from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office.
Thieves can sell them to scrap yards for $50 to $200, while it can cost the victim $800 to $5,000 to replace, depending on their insurance coverage. Targeted vehicles include the Toyota Prius, Mitsubishi Outlander Sport, all types of Hondas, and trucks or sports utility vehicles with higher ground clearance.
Most catalytic converters do not have serial numbers, making it difficult for law enforcement to prove that a catalytic converter is stolen. This lack of identification makes it difficult to identify victims and successfully apprehend and prosecute criminals, according to Baebenroth.
JULY
New events and old favorites at the Slice of Shoreview
After months of planning and a little uncertainty because of the pandemic, the Slice of Shoreview volunteer committee is excited to welcome the community back to the festival July 23-25, at Island Lake Park with great food, entertainment, new events and some family favorites.
The Running of the Melons was a new event presented by the Shoreview/Arden Hills Lions Club as well as the Celebration of Grads, which honored the Mounds View High School 2020 Class. Class members didn’t have a traditional graduation ceremony because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church will hold a worship service at the Slice of Shoreview main stage on Sunday, July 25.
City welcomes technology business
What was once an old medical building on Churchill Street is now the home of financial services software development company Nextek. Nextek’s parent company, Gradient Financial Group, purchased the building in fall 2019 for an expansion of Nextek’s business operations.
The new technological building has 20,000 square feet of open office space. Shoreview Mayor Sandy Martin said the City Council has been supportive of the project since the beginning and is honored that Nextek chose Shoreview.
New public Montessori school option in Shoreview
Oak Hill Montessori Community School (OHMCS) is now a public charter school for grades K-8 beginning with the 2021-22 school year and beyond. The new school will also offer tuition-based Montessori programming for children ages 16 months through pre-K. Head of School Erin Doan said the decision to become a public charter school was in part because Montessori in general promotes education for all and independence for its learners.
Classrooms are full for the 2021-22 academic year, and there is a waiting list. Any available openings for the 2022-23 school year will be filled through an open enrollment process this winter, with a public lottery if needed. Open enrollment dates will be listed on the OHMCS website when they become available.
AUGUST
istoric local sports moment: Shoreview pair in Olympics
Small-town newspapers don’t get to say this often, but there are two local athletes, Shoreview natives, wearing red, white and blue in the Olympic Games.
Lara Dallman-Weiss, a 2007 graduate of Mounds View High School, is a member of Team USA’s sailing team. She’s in women’s two-person dinghy with partner Nikole Barnes. They are based in Miami.
Kyra Condie, a 2014 graduate of MVHS, is a member of Team USA’s climbing team, a new Olympic event this year. The climbers are based in Salt Lake City, Utah. They will compete in three disciplines: lead climbing, speed climbing and bouldering.
Drought conditions call for mindfulness of water use
Due to persistently dry precipitation patterns, over half of Minnesota was experiencing severe drought. According to data available from the U.S. drought monitor website, dry conditions across the state have been increasing since the middle of April. As of July 13, over 98 percent of Minnesota was in at least moderate drought.
Shoreview public works director Mark Maloney reports that water consumption is “significantly ahead of last year,” and “the highest extended water use since 2016.” When demand began to surge in May, the city began a proactive approach to conservation that leans on increased enforcement of its usual odd/even watering schedule. “We’ve been fairly aggressive about reminding people of these restrictions.” As a result, there have already been some 400 warnings and citations issued this year.
Parents voice opinions of latest mask mandate in Mounds View schools
Many people showed up to the Mounds View School Board meeting Aug. 17 regarding the announcement that Ramsey County schools should require masks to be worn by all individuals while indoors, regardless of their vaccination status to reduce health risks. This prompted 30 parents to speak during open forum . They were only allowed one minute to speak.
Among the parents who spoke, it was split fairly evenly between those for and against wearing masks. One parent said he was going to homeschool his kids; another wanted distance learning options; a few others wanted to know what the long-term plan was if a COVID-19 outbreak happens within the school district.
SEPTEMBER
German exchange student visits Shoreview
This summer, the Brownlee family of North Oaks welcomed 17-year-old German student Julian Glaser to Shoreview. Glaser decided to spend his summer vacation here in Minnesota, his first visit to the U.S. Julian resides in Lorsch, the neighboring town to Shoreview’s sister city, Einhausen, which lies in the German state of Hessen approximately 62 miles northeast of Frankfurt.
The teen enjoyed everyday life in the area and was also able to participate in several adventures during his stay. His host siblings, Jett and Zoe Brownlee, introduced him to American life as a teenager. Julian even traveled with the Brownlee family through Chicago to bring their son, Jett, to college for the first time. “He’s a great kid,” host parent Heidi Brownlee said. “He’s very easygoing and polite, and he fit right in with our family.”
Mustangs top Edina for 1st time in decades of trying
Mounds View tennis achieved a milestone victory last Wednesday, beating 37-time state champion Edina for the first time ever, 4-3. Coach Scott Sundstrom said the team has been playing Edina since the program started in the 1970s, and several losses to Edina have come in state tournaments.
OCTOBER
When fall colors ripen, apple season is in full swing
For decades, residents of the Shoreview area have come to Victoria Valley Orchard to get apples straight from the source. Don and Molly Papenheim moved in 1966 to a hillside lot on Victoria Avenue in Shoreview. There, they began an apple orchard which grew from hobby status to a commercial venture. Don died 15 years ago, but Molly has kept the business running since.
Molly recently celebrated her 91st birthday, and doesn’t seem to want to be anywhere else. She said
the orchard is not going out of business; it employs five employees and a manager. She is committed to making it work, and seems to have the support of the neighborhood. In fact, some of her neighbors are her employees. This is not lost on her. “I have the goodwill of all of my neighbors around here — that’s really nice to know.”
Rotary teams up with area theaters for fundraising event
The Rotary Club of Arden Hills & Shoreview partnered with the Lakeshore Players Theatre in White Bear Lake with “Shoreview LIVE.” The event took place at the Shoreview Community Center last month, where Lakeshore Players brought several extraordinary singers with live accompaniment and two short plays that were simultaneously hilarious and thought-provoking.
Children’s Performing Arts provided numbers performed by three young cast members from the musical, “Fame.” Together, the two theater groups wowed the audience of more than 100.
Residents express concerns over development on former Union Gospel Mission site
Many Shoreview residents showed up to the Oct. 18 City Council meeting regarding the development of the former 18.44-acre Union Gospel Mission site located south of Highway 96 and east of Snail Lake.
Most comments expressed opposition and concerns regarding the proposed development related to land use compatibility, density, traffic, visual impact, architectural design and scale, lake use impacts and potential environmental impacts — including removal of mature trees.
NOVEMBER
Mustangs are state soccer champs, rally to beat Rosemount 3-2
The final hurdle between Mounds View and a state soccer championship was an unlikely one. The Mustangs faced a Rosemount team that was on the verge of springing one last upset, leading 2-0 in the Class 3A finals before Sam Hoyt and the Mustangs overtook the Irish 3-2, with Hoyt, their Mr. Soccer finalist, scoring in the 38th and 55th minutes to catch up, and Henry Elias delivering the game-winner in the 74th minute at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mounds View finished 16-5 and captured their school’s second state title, 44 years after the first one in 1977. It was Mounds View’s 16th state trip and sixth time in the finals. They beat Stillwater 2-1 and Rochester Mayo 2-0 to reach the finals.
Residents express equity concerns at school board meeting
During open forum at a recent Mounds View School Board meeting, five people spoke and two residents expressed concerns about the district’s equity curriculum.
Paul Wickstrom, father of three Mounds View graduates, stated at the Nov. 9 school board meeting that he has a lot of respect and admiration for the teachers and the staff in the district and wants to see that continue in terms of the high-quality education that his children received at Mounds View High School.
He asked the school board to discuss equal opportunity versus equity, which he said is an important debate and needs to come out in the open.
Baseball fields will honor coach and mentor
The Shoreview City Council (Council Member Sue Denkinger was not present) voted unanimously to accept a $2,000 donation from the Shoreview Area Youth Baseball Association (SAYB) for a bronze plaque to be installed at Sitzer Park in honor of Mike Anderson.
Anderson passed away earlier this year unexpectedly, and was actively involved in both coaching and in SAYB leadership for many years, including several years as president of the association.
A bronze plaque recognizing Anderson’s service and naming the fields in his honor will be installed on the park building adjacent to the youth baseball fields next spring. SAYB plans to recognize and honor Anderson at the beginning of its spring baseball season on April 30, 2022.
Mounds View grad named tobacco-free youth advocate of the year
Grace Plowman, of Shoreview, and a 2021 graduate of Mounds View High School, was named a Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids’ 2021 Youth Advocate of the Year. Plowman became involved with the Association for Nonsmokers-Minnesota’s (ANSR) Tobacco 21 by organizing work and assisting with compliance checks, spending over 25 hours going to stores to determine if retailers were complying with tobacco sales rules.
Plowman has spoken extensively about her experience and tobacco’s impact on her peers at City Council meetings, including urging Mounds View and Shoreview to adopt flavored tobacco restrictions and Tobacco 21. Currently, Plowman is attending the University of Minnesota. Her major is political science, with a focus on international relations and a minor in business law. She plans on going to law school after graduating from the U of M.
DECEMBER
ormer state representative receives citizen of the year award
For nearly 25 years, Paul Gardner has been giving back to the community he loves, and he is now the 2021 Shoreview Citizen of the Year. Gardner has a passion for environmental stewardship and helping protect the planet. He served on the city’s Environmental Quality Committee and was instrumental in implementing recycling at the Slice of Shoreview in 2001 and instituting a rain barrel sale for Shoreview residents.
From 2007 to 2010 he served in the House of Representatives in District 53A, representing parts of Shoreview, North Oaks, Lino Lakes, Blaine, and all of Lexington and Circle Pines. Currently, Gardner is the administrator for the Minnesota Clean Water Council.
School board recognizes departing school board member
Marre Jo Sager announced her retirement earlier this year after 28 years of service on the Mounds View School Board. Past and present board members recognized her long-term commitment to public service, education, students and families at the Dec. 7 school board meeting.
Sager was elected in 1994 and has worked with four superintendents and 25 school board members; helped the district with eight bonds and levies; attended approximately 621 school board meetings (not including Northeast Metro 916 District Board meetings); and has seen 23,421 students graduate during her time on the school board.
New city manager in Shoreview
For the first time in 28 years, Shoreview has a new city manager — Brad Martens. Martens replaces former City Manager Terry Schwerm, who retired after 28 years of service to the city of Shoreview. Martens started his new position Dec. 6.
Martens was previously the city administrator for Corcoran, where he had been since 2013. During his time there, he led them through significant growth, including almost $100,000,000 in new construction in 2020 alone; facilitated strategic goal-setting sessions; completed park master planning; and developed a staff plan to accommodate the fast-growing population.
Martens wants the community to know that he’s committed to continuing the great success that is Shoreview and plans to be engaged within the community and around as much as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.