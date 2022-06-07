Wrap up from the capitol

With the session in the rearview mirror, Press Publications reached out to area legislators to find out how it went. Each senator and representative was asked to provide a summary of the session in 350 words or less.
REP. JAMIE BECKER-FINN, District 42B
Moving to District 40B
Phone : 651-296-7153
Despite the Senate walking away from the negotiating table late in the legislative session, we did get some important issues across the finish line this year. First, we passed frontline worker pay legislation that will soon be open for applicants. More information can be found at https://frontlinepay.mn.gov We also replenished the UI trust fund, which was incredibly important for many of our small businesses.
We also passed a “mental health omnibus” on the last day of session. This bill will benefit people across the state and includes necessary changes to our m
I remain hopeful that the Senate will come back to the table so we can have a short special session to pass more bills. With our historic budget surplus and families struggling to pay rising gas and grocery prices, we need to reinvest those dollars in those who could use it right now.
SEN. JASON ISAACSON (District 42)
Moving to District 40
651-296-5537
With a $9.25 billion budget surplus, we had important work to deliver for our community and Minnesotans. Unfortunately, much of this work went unfinished as we ran out of time to find a final agreement on tax cuts, a supplemental budget, or a final bonding bill. It’s disappointing that my colleagues in the Senate Republican majority, especially the chair of the education committee, refused to come to the table and work to find a compromise. We still have a chance to get this work done, but only if there is an agreement for a special session. I believe tax cuts and new funding for schools and seniors are too important to leave undone.
This is also the year for us to pass a job-creating bonding bill. I have been working to get much-needed funding for the Lake Johanna Fire Department headquarters which would serve Shoreview, Little Canada, and North Oaks. This is an urgent need for our area, and dozens of projects like this in communities across the state are at stake if we do not finish a bonding bill. We must come back and get it done.
We did get some good things done. One of the most important pieces was finishing the work from last year for our frontline workers. We passed legislation to provide bonuses of $750 or more to frontline workers who did not have the option to work from home during the pandemic and replenished Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Program while keeping businesses’ unemployment insurance tax rates flat.
I was also proud of the bipartisan commitment we made to mental health this year. I helped lead efforts with colleagues on both sides of the aisle in the House and Senate to deliver $92.7 million for mental health resources. This included funding for a bill I worked on to create mental health urgency rooms for youth experiencing mental health distress, as well as ongoing funding for mobile crisis units, school-linked mental health, and for shelter-linked mental health. It also included critical competency restoration provisions to support public safety and criminal justice.
Editor’s note: Rep. Kelly Moller (District 42A, moving to District 40A.) chose to not participate.
