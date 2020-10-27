Women’s suffrage exhibit tells a story worth hearing

The League of Women Voters of White Bear Lake Area presents a poster exhibit highlighting one hundred years of history of the League of Women Voters in our area, featuring Minnesota’s suffrage story and highlighting the local women who made it happen and continue to work to make democracy work for all. This exhibit is on display through the fall at the White Bear Senior Center, 2484 East County Road F, White Bear Lake.
Women began campaigning for suffrage—the right to vote—in the United States in the mid-1800s through marches, rallies, speeches, and appeals to legislatures and the Congress. They were dismissed, ridiculed, derided, and often abused for their efforts. The first capacity in which women were able to vote in Minnesota came in 1875 when a constitutional amendment allowed women to vote in school board elections. Minnesota was a key player in the national fight for women’s suffrage.
In 1881 a group of women founded the Minnesota Woman Suffrage Association in Hastings, Minnesota; its first president was Sarah Burger Stearns. The MWSA hosted the American Woman Suffrage Association’s annual conference in October of 1885, which brought the MWSA and women's suffrage in Minnesota to the national stage. In 1893 the MWSA tried but failed to pass an amendment guaranteeing women's suffrage. For the rest of the 19th century and into the 20th the MWSA would try to pass legislation concerning women’s suffrage, but would eventually fail.
In 1914 Clara Hampson Ueland organized a parade of over 2,000 woman suffrage supporters in Minneapolis, which brought renewed attention to the cause in Minnesota. Ueland eventually became the president of the MWSA, and in 1919 when the 19th amendment to the constitution of the United States was brought before the Minnesota legislature, it passed. On Aug. 18, 1919, it was ratified by the United States Congress.
Once the suffragettes had the vote, they reorganized as the League of Women Voters to educate all these new voters, thus this is the 100th anniversary of both suffrage and the LWV. Clara Uland was the first president of the LWVMN.
— Submitted
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.