The Shoreview City Council is ordering improvements for a water main extension on Lakeview Drive.

According to City Engineer Tom Wesolowski, the city received a request from five property owners about the possibility of extending the city water main to their properties. Staff met with the property owners in August to answer questions and provide information on typical construction associated with water main installation, acquisition of easements, the city's assessment policy, estimated assessments, and the feasibility and public hearing process.

