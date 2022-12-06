The Shoreview City Council is ordering improvements for a water main extension on Lakeview Drive.
According to City Engineer Tom Wesolowski, the city received a request from five property owners about the possibility of extending the city water main to their properties. Staff met with the property owners in August to answer questions and provide information on typical construction associated with water main installation, acquisition of easements, the city's assessment policy, estimated assessments, and the feasibility and public hearing process.
“We received a positive reaction from the property owners,” Wesolowski said at the Nov. 21 City Council meeting. “They were excited about the prospect of having the potential of water main being extended for their properties.”
The feasibility report includes the existing conditions, proposed improvements, estimated costs, funding source and project schedule.
Proposed improvements include:
Water main would be installed from the existing stub on Lakeview Drive.
The city right of way is not located where the water main would be installed.
Easements would need to be provided to the city at no cost.
Curb stops and one-inch service lines would be installed to the easement line.
Gate valves and hydrant would be installed as required.
Installation would impact gravel driveways and trees within the easement areas.
The water main would be bored to reduce surface impacts.
Impacted areas would be restored.
The cost for the water main extension is estimated at $91,875 and would be funded through a combination of the water fund and special assessments.
“The proposed funding would consist of $34,000 in assessments charged to the property owners with the remaining almost $58,000 coming from the city's water fund,” Wesolowski said. “The proposed assessment is about $6,800 per property, and that's typical to what's been charged to residents with previous water extension projects with some increase due to inflation.”
Wesolowski noted that an additional trunk facility charge of $7.75, multiplied by front footage, will be added to assessments that are required for new connections. Also, the assessment length for the project is 15 years.
The city's capital improvement plan includes funding in 2023 for miscellaneous water main improvements in different locations in the city. The water main extension will be included in the 2023 water main improvement projects and completed in the summer of 2023.
Proposed project schedule:
City Council approves plans and specifications — March 2023
Award construction contract — May 2023
Start construction — June 2023
End of construction — August 2023
Assessment hearing — October 2024
Bobbi Masoud spoke during the public hearing and said she is excited about the water main extension.
“I've been living in Shoreview for 26 years and have been using well water for 26 years,” she said. “I'd like to thank Tom especially and Mark (Maloney, public works director) for hearing our concerns and working with us throughout this process.”
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
