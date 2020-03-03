ST. PAUL — Court appearances continue in the state's case against Water Gremlin.
On March 4, appellate court judges will consider this issue: Did the district court exceed its authority when ordering Water Gremlin to conduct lead testing and abatement at the homes of current and former employees?
The court-ordered relief to test and clean homes of workers was proposed by the commissioners of Health and of Labor and Industry, the respondents in this case. Judge Leonardo Castro agreed with the proposal and ordered Water Gremlin last November to conduct a residential cleanup as part of a Phase II remediation plan.
Water Gremlin challenged that portion of the order, its attorney claiming it goes beyond both the court's and commissioners' statutory authority.
According to the township company, the residential testing and cleanup provision affects about 1,000 homes and could cost between $3.8 and $15.9 million.
State commissioners requested the action in late October after blood tests showed children of employees had elevated lead levels. The Department of Health claimed statutory authority based on public health nuisance.
Water Gremlin attorney Thaddeus Lightfoot noted in his appellant brief that just five paragraphs of the 26-paragraph Phase II order are objectionable.
"Because of the nature of the products Water Gremlin produces, exposure to lead is inescapable," wrote Lightfoot in his appeals brief, adding that exposure in the workplace is regulated by the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational and Health Administration and the Department of Labor and Industry in Minnesota.
"There are no allegations that Water Gremlin employees have at any time been exposed to impermissible levels of lead in the workplace," continued the attorney. "On the contrary, Water Gremlin has presented evidence showing average blood-lead levels of employees are far below levels requiring intervention under federal or state regulations."
Founded 70 years ago as a maker of lead sinkers for fishing, Water Gremlin is North America's leading supplier of lead battery terminals. About 13% of revenues is from export sales. The company employs 275 full-time employees and about 65 temporary workers.
The company noted it was "inappropriate to designate and address as a public health nuisance an alleged concern affecting a small and discreet group of individuals — allegedly about a dozen children of employees in total, of which only two were identified in 2019."
After a series of court hearings last fall, the judge agreed the migration of lead from Water Gremlin to employee cars and homes is a public health nuisance. The judge implemented the commissioners' proposed plan to clean certain areas of the plant; make short and long-term improvements to layout and design; clean employee vehicles; and conduct third-party monitoring and blood-lead level testing for employees and families. That part of the plan was OK with Water Gremlin. But the company promptly appealed the requirement to test and abate lead in employee homes.
The order affects both current employees and past workers who have worked at the company at some point in the previous two years. Lightfoot argued that the presence of lead in a home is not a public health nuisance. "Public cannot be limited to a community of the employees," he said, using dictionary definitions to enforce the meaning of the words "public health," "public nuisance" and "community."
Counsel for the commissioners, Peter Surdo, special assistant attorney general, argued that the district court "appropriately concluded that the appellant’s conduct affected public health." That finding required the conduct to be enjoined “as a public health nuisance,” according to the terms of Section 145.075. The plain meaning of “public health” is confirmed by its very definition, he said. It is also confirmed by its legislative history, other Minnesota laws and the policy implications of the statute. All canons of construction lead to the same result: “public health” extends to toxic lead conditions in private residences.
"Lead poisoning is a major public health concern, especially given its severe consequences for children," Surdo said.
"Because the appellant is responsible for the toxic lead contamination, it should be required to abate it. The district court did not abuse its discretion in ordering it to do so. The district court’s order should be affirmed."
In a follow-up to the respondent's brief, Lightfoot countered that the judge agreed in his stay order that there is a question as to whether the court has the authority to order Water Gremlin to abate, or reimburse the state for abating, lead contamination in its employees homes. Added the attorney: This in fact is a substantial issue that has not been decided by any court in Minnesota and should be preserved for appeal.
