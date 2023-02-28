RAMSEY COUNTY — The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners publicly rebuked Sheriff Bob Fletcher, stating that he engaged in a “pattern of disrespect and act of racism” after three board members were excluded from a recent letter he wrote to members of the board.
The county board responded to Fletcher in a letter, which said the sheriff excluded board members Rena Moran, Rafael Ortega and Mai Chong Xiong as recipients.
“He posted his letter publicly,” Chair Trista MatasCastillo said. “I heard a lot of comments from the community that said, ‘Why did he only send it to the white commissioners?’ So, the perception is there. This is an act — I’m not calling him a racist, but his actions do lay out that this was a racist act.”
Fletcher issued a response to the board and called their allegations “irrational and inaccurate.”
“Obviously, Commissioners Moran and Xiong just took office in January and only recently began serving on the County Board and can’t be held responsible for its past failures,” Fletcher said in a statement. “Commissioner Ortega has always worked with the Sheriff’s Office in a professional, good-faith manner and has demonstrated an openness to addressing the issues we’ve raised in the past.”
He also stated, “Sadly, I see you’ve chosen to ignore the substance of the letter and instead fixated on making irrational and nonfactual inaccurate accusations about its purpose. Once again, you’ve actively turned your back on the people you purport to serve by utterly ignoring crime, an issue affecting their daily lives.”
In a press conference, Ortega said he’s worked with Fletcher since 1994 and they have a good personal relationship.
“We need to move forward with facing serious issues and we need to work together,” Ortega said. “By excluding us, I don’t see how we create that partnership that we need to make things better for our community.”
Ortega also said that Fletcher has not attended recent public safety committee meetings. “I want Bob at the table so we can resolve these issues.”
County Manager Ryan O’Connor said Ramsey County has more than 4,000 people on staff and is the most diverse operating county in the state.
“This is not the first time concerns about division and exclusionary practices in the way the sheriff has shown us has manifested itself,” O’Connor said. “Our public health director, who identifies as Black, felt completely dismissed and ignored the past few months when she wrote to the sheriff expressing concerns about inmate health care in the jail.”
O’Connor also noted that multiple organizations in the county have to come to the table to do the work — public health, corrections, social services, mental health support and housing.
“We know that solutions to community safety and well-being are multifaceted,” O’Connor said. “To do that we work to foster inclusive environments in which all leaders, including the sheriff and his staff, are welcomed and a part of the solutions at the table. The challenge becomes when those moments get overridden by letters or pieces that divert from the main focus of the moment.”
MatasCastillo pointed out that Fletcher’s lack of collaboration with the board does not apply to every part of the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have several deputies and officers that work very well with us that have a great relationship and are committed and dedicated to the work of public safety,” MatasCastillo said. “We support all of our deputies in this work. This is a situation and a relationship between an elected office that is the heart of the problem.”
In the letter to Fletcher, the board stated the first step toward progress would be an apology to the county commissioners that were excluded from his letter.
“They deserve to know that you acknowledge your actions were not right and that, moving forward, you will provide them with the same level of respect that they have continually provided to you,” the letter stated.
