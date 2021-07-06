Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest

The nominations are in, and voting is set to begin on Wednesday, July 14, for the Best of the Press Readers' Choice Contest.
From the best celebration festival to the best local sports team, readers can choose their favorites by voting every day until
Aug. 20.
“This is an opportunity for our readers to vote for their favorite burger, teacher, and so many other things. There are more than 125 categories to choose from, and the 'Vote For Me' campaign starts July 14,” said Patty Steele, Press Publications director of sales & marketing. “This is a very popular and fun contest that our readers really enjoy.”
Nominations for all Press Publications Best of the Press contests grew by 24% this year. There is excitement during this second year shown by readers already.
Voting is easy and available 24/7 online at Press Publications’ website at
presspubs.com/shoreview/bestof. Readers can vote once per day.
The winner will be unveiled on Sept. 29, along with the two finalists.
