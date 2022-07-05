Voting set to begin in ‘Best of’ contest

The nominations are in, and voting is set to begin on Tuesday, July 5 for the Shoreview Press’ Best of the Press Readers’ Choice Contest.
From the best celebration festival to the best local sports team, readers can choose their favorites by voting every day until Aug. 16.
“This is an opportunity for our readers to vote for their favorite burger, teacher and so many other things,” said Patty Steele, Press Publications director of sales and marketing. “This is a very popular and fun contest that our readers really enjoy.”
Voting for all Press Publications Best of the Press contests is expected to grow again this year, as it has in previous years; Press saw a 21% increase in votes, 9,300 votes to be exact, in the 2021 contest compared to the 2020 contest.
This year’s contest also boasts over 100 categories, many of them new to this year’s contest. Some of the new categories include: Best Seafood, Best Brewery, Best sport to watch, Best Pediatric Dentist, Best Specialty Shop, Best Gas Station, Best Rental Business, Best Fried Rice and Best Sitter/Boarding.
Voting is easy and available 24/7 online at Press Publications’ website at https://www.presspubs.com/shoreview/bestof/. Readers can vote once per day.
The winners, along with finalists, will be unveiled in a special tab in The Shoreview Press this fall.
