Whether it’s at work, the Rotary or for the city, Shoreview’s newest City Council member, Shelly Myrland, believes in volunteering.

“It’s the spirit of volunteering and getting involved in ‘service above self,’ — it’s the Rotary motto,” Myrland said. “I really think that where people live and where they work, and how their employer can contribute to the community, is important to me.”

