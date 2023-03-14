Whether it’s at work, the Rotary or for the city, Shoreview’s newest City Council member, Shelly Myrland, believes in volunteering.
“It’s the spirit of volunteering and getting involved in ‘service above self,’ — it’s the Rotary motto,” Myrland said. “I really think that where people live and where they work, and how their employer can contribute to the community, is important to me.”
Myrland grew up in the small town of Pine City.
She graduated from Pine Technical College, where she studied business and accounting and went through the legal secretary program. Her first job out of college was at a community bank in North Branch. She worked there for 20 years, starting out as a loan clerk and leaving as vice president of commercial lending.
“My experience there was very rewarding,” Myrland said. “I was always eager to learn new areas of banking and lead projects and committees when opportunities became available. The bank encouraged me to take training in various areas of banking to deepen my knowledge as a banker.”
Myrland works for F&M Bank in Lino Lakes as senior vice president. She will celebrate her 10-year anniversary there this year.
“It is important to me to work for a bank that encourages and supports it employees to be involved in the communities they serve, and F&M Bank is very generous in that way,” she said.
Myrland and her husband Bob have been together for 20 years. Together they raised three children and have four grandchildren. Their youngest daughter, Isabella, is a junior at Mounds View High School (MVHS) and is on the varsity tennis team.
“We have always been very thankful to live in this school district,” Myrland said. “We have had great experiences at Island Lake, Chippewa and MVHS, and appreciate the standard of academic excellence and extracurricular opportunities they are known for. We also have supported the Mounds View Education Foundation over the years.”
Along with watching their daughter play tennis, they enjoy hiking, kayaking and cross-country skiing, and working on gardening and yard projects.
Myrland has been an active Scout volunteer over the years, including her service on the committee for Scout Troop 200. She is the proud mom of son Alex, who became an Eagle Scout.
“Scouting was a very rewarding experience for our family, and I encourage others to try it out,” Myrland said. “I have many long-lasting friendships that were made with other parents I met through Scouting.”
Myrland’s oldest daughter, Sarah, participated in many sports at MVHS, including cross-country skiing. Her stepson, Tony, served in Iraq and Afghanistan and is an active member of the National Guard.
“I have a great respect and appreciation for those that serve our country, their spouses and (their) family members that support them,” Myrland said.
Myrland has served on the Shoreview Economic Development Authority (EDA) since 2014. She recently finished her term on the Shoreview Economic Development Commission (EDC), where she served for six years.
“I have learned a great deal about our city by serving on these committees and am very passionate about serving on the EDA,” Myrland said. “We are always looking for new people to serve, and openings are posted regularly in the paper for those opportunities.”
In addition to Scouting, the EDA and EDC, Myrland has been a member of the Arden Hills/Shoreview Rotary Club.
“It has been very rewarding personally to work with fellow Rotarians in this community on service projects, outreach and, of course, Bingo at the Slice,” she said.
Other organizations Myrland has volunteered for include — Sleep in Heavenly Peace (White Bear Chapter), Feed My Starving Children, the PTA and the St. Croix Valley Girl Scouts. She’s also taught Sunday School and is a board member for the Quad Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I am looking forward to serving on the City Council,” Myrland said. “I will make decisions by using my best judgment, my conscience and the city’s goals that are set before me.”
