Virtual run/walk raises funds for COVID-relief

A virtual run/walk called Stepping Up For Our Community will put your daily walk or run to good use. The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition is presenting the run/walk to raise funds to assist our neighbors who are suffering from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Register for the run/walk and receive a printable race bib you can wear while you participate. Complete your favorite 3-mile distance any time/anywhere between Aug. 3 and Aug. 9 and enter your run or walk time on the events website. You will receive a completion certificate that could be used for a make-your-own Finisher’s T-shirt logo.
The individual registration fee is $20 plus processing and family registration is $40 plus processing. You can register by just searching “Stepping Up For Our Community” or go www.suburbanramseycoalition.org/events. Major sponsors are: Kraus-Anderson, Frana Contractor, Midland Terrace, Lakeview Terrace and Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning.
The Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition, a partnership of 15 local service clubs and community foundations, has already raised over $60,000 and awarded eight grants to local non-profit groups totaling $50,000. The grants address food insecurity and housing instability in our community. These needs are continuing and donations are urgently needed to provide assistance so that none of our neighbors are hungry or risk eviction, foreclosure or homelessness.
To donate or find additional information about the Suburban Ramsey Emergency Coalition, go to suburbanramseycoalition.org.
