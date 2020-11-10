Wednesday, Nov. 11, marks Veterans Day, the federal holiday that honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.
Veterans Day originated as “Armistice Day” on Nov. 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of World War I. In 1926, Congress passed a resolution establishing an annual observance, and in 1938, Nov. 11 became a national holiday. While Memorial Day specifically honors those who have died while serving in the U.S. military, Veterans Day gives pays tribute to all veterans, both living and dead, who have served their country in times of both war and peace.
2020 marks several military-related milestones: the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, the 70th anniversary of the start of the Korean War and the 30th anniversary of the end of the Panama Invasion and the beginning of Desert Shield have all fallen this year.
For the last 15 years, the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA) has hosted a live Veterans Day event, typically at the Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights. However, due
to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and statewide restrictions on in-person gatherings, the event is moving online for Veterans Day 2020.
“While we are unable to gather in person this year, the importance of recognizing Minnesota veterans for their service and sacrifices has not diminished,” said MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke. “We encourage all Minnesotans to take a moment to thank the veterans in their lives for the freedoms we all enjoy.”
A 30-minute recorded program can be found online at www.minnesotaveteran.org/veteransday2020 and will be available to watch after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 11. The program will include music from the 34th Infantry Division Red Bull Band, as well as remarks from Gov. Tim Walz, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard Shawn Manke, and others. WCCO-TV Reporter Reg Chapman, also a veteran of the Gulf War, will host the program.
The traditional Veterans Day Moment of Silence will still go on as scheduled. Each year, citizens are asked to observe two minutes of silence in honor of the service and sacrifice of veterans throughout the nation’s history, beginning at 3:11 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time, or 2:11 p.m. Central Standard Time. The 3:11 p.m. AST time was chosen due to the fact that on Nov. 11, 1918 at approximately 11 a.m., an armistice—or temporary cessation of hostilities—was declared between the Allied nations and Germany in World War I.
