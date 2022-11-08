“You realize very quickly that you are in a different world, and you learn to be very adaptable,” Vietnam Veteran John Abbott said about his time in Vietnam.
Abbott, of Shoreview, was drafted into the Army after he graduated from Brown University in 1968.
“I volunteered to go to Officer Candidate School (OCS), and one of reasons I did it was I thought maybe the war would be over by the time I graduated,” he said. “The first memory that I have of the Army was the traumatic induction process.”
Abbott said basic training at Fort Dix in New Jersey was a time of soul-searching and pain.
“When we faltered, we felt the same shame as when we were belittled and screamed at by our drill sergeants,” Abbott said. “I remember hearing the ice break as we jumped into our shooting pits. We had to stand in freezing water during our rifle firing practice.”
After basic training, Abbott went to Fort Leonard Wood in Missouri for combat engineer training.
“We were shamed a little less, but the training was a lot harder,” he said. “I recall that our final challenge was a three-day mission to build a floating bridge over a wide river. We marched 5 miles through snow to get to our campsite.”
He continued, “The problem was, the bridge could not be built because the river was frozen. The senior sergeant ordered men with sledgehammers to be strapped to a floating platform. After they broke the ice away, the rest of us began to build the floating bridge.”
Abbott then headed to Fort Benning in Georgia for OCS.
“It was the most demanding and character-building six months of my life,” he said. “After graduation, I became a commissioned second lieutenant in the infantry.”
Vietnam
At the end of 1971, Abbott received orders to go to Vietnam.
“It was when we walked out of the aircraft at Tan Son Nut airport out of Saigon that I knew I was in another world,” he said. “The clawing heat and the rancid smells were overwhelming.”
Abbott spent his first week in Vietnam at a training school to learn the history, culture and language of the Vietnamese people. Then he was sent to Da Nang to join a mobile advisory team (MAT).
“I spent 10 1/2 months in free-fire zones in Vietnam,” he said. “The first five, I had led MAT I-28 around the outskirts of Da Nang. The last 5 1/2 months, I had been leading my present MAT I-20 in Quang Nam province.”
Abbott received two Bronze Star Medals during his year of service in Vietnam.
One medal was for:
• Distinguishing himself by meritorious service in connection with the military operation against a hostile force.
• Exhibiting sound judgment and a sense of urgency, which earned him the respect of both Vietnamese and American personnel.
• A degree of maturity far beyond his years.
• His keen awareness of the problems inherent in a combative environment.
The other medal was for heroism in connection with military operations against hostile forces. A summary of the incident:
“While accompanying the 101st Regional Force Battalion on an operation, a booby trap was detonated, severely wounding four Regional Force soldiers walking immediately behind Lieutenant Abbott. Simultaneously, the unit came under intense enemy fire. The soldiers of the 101st, in an effort to maneuver and suppress the enemy fire, accidentally detonated another booby trap, this time killing and wounding seven Regional Force soldiers, including the acting commander, the battalion S3 and other staff members. The troops, seeing their commander fall and under extremely heavy fire, started to falter and become disorganized. Abbott, momentarily shaken by the death of his close friend and counterpart, immediately took command of a critical situation and physically relocated approximately 20 Regional Force soldiers who laid down a base of fire while he exposed himself to both intense enemy fire and booby traps in order to rescue wounded soldiers in the midst of a grass fire ignited by the second booby trap. After assisting the medic and doing what he could for the wounded, he proceeded to reorganize the command group and arrange a medical evacuation for the dead and wounded.”
Abbott said this battle is one he will remember for the rest of his life.
One of the happiest moments in Abbott’s life was when got out of the Army and returned home to Minnesota.
“I was hugged by my family, I felt my mother’s tears of happiness on my cheek, I felt my dog Taffy’s cold nose and warm tongue on my hand,” he said. “I was back in my real world.”
With only his army duffel bag, Abbott headed to Australia to get his Master of Business Administration at New South Wales University.
He met his wife Lynne at the Whiskey a Go-Go in Kings Cross in 1972. The two were married in December of that year. The couple have three daughters — Briodi, Kristi and Lauralea, and eight grandchildren.
They lived in Australia for 48 years while running a consulting company. Since Abbott had family in Minnesota, the couple traveled back and forth from Australia to the U.S. for visits. He sold his company and is retired.
Abbott, a 1964 graduate from Mounds View High School, said some of his favorite memories were sock hops, theater club performances, serving as class president and playing goalie for the high school hockey team.
“I still keep in contact with many of my classmates,” Abbott said. “As I reflect back on my life, I realize that many of the best examples of leadership that I have experienced were not on the battlefields of Vietnam or in executive offices of multinational businesses, but on the frozen ice of the outdoor hockey rink of the Mounds View Mustangs.”
Shoreview Editor Noelle Olson can be reached by emailing shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or calling 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.