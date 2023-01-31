A portion of the Vadnais-Sucker Regional Park will soon look different to parkgoers. This winter and spring, several partners will be pursuing a wetland and forest restoration in the park. Park visitors will notice field crews in and around the project site, which is located in the northwest portion of the park near Highway 96 and Rice Street. This restoration is significant, because it strives to restore a special and rare habitat that’s been tucked away from development over the last century.

But what’s so special about this area, and why set out to improve it? Wetlands in general are often linked to other surface water and groundwater systems, making this an asset near the lakes that serve as reservoirs for the Saint Paul Regional Water Services. Habitats in this region of the park are a diverse mix of open rich peatland, marsh, mesic and wet forest, and wet meadow. Not only are these habitats in the park rare and declining, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recognized several rare plants in the park. These include bluebead lily, pink lady’s slipper and a variety of native ferns.

