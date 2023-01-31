A portion of the Vadnais-Sucker Regional Park will soon look different to parkgoers. This winter and spring, several partners will be pursuing a wetland and forest restoration in the park. Park visitors will notice field crews in and around the project site, which is located in the northwest portion of the park near Highway 96 and Rice Street. This restoration is significant, because it strives to restore a special and rare habitat that’s been tucked away from development over the last century.
But what’s so special about this area, and why set out to improve it? Wetlands in general are often linked to other surface water and groundwater systems, making this an asset near the lakes that serve as reservoirs for the Saint Paul Regional Water Services. Habitats in this region of the park are a diverse mix of open rich peatland, marsh, mesic and wet forest, and wet meadow. Not only are these habitats in the park rare and declining, but the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has recognized several rare plants in the park. These include bluebead lily, pink lady’s slipper and a variety of native ferns.
Funding for this project is provided by Great River Greening, which received $154,000 for the project through the DNR’s Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Outdoor Heritage Fund works to “restore, protect, and enhance wetlands, prairies, forest, and habitat for fish, game, and wildlife.”
Just like its unique blend of habitats, plants and wildlife, there is a unique blend of human communities that use this park. Community gatherings and uses center around the park for fishing, hunting (select permitted bow hunting dates are coordinated by the county), walking, jogging, birding, celebrations and more. It becomes more than just a piece of land or sanctuary for plants. These things are valuable and sound neat on paper, but it’s often the lived experience of a place that inspires us to be invested in it.
The land in Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park is preserved, but what stories does it tell? Follow along as the project unfolds at vlawmo.org/vadnaissuckerrestoration. There you’ll find updates and photos of the restoration, plus more on the voices, stories and wildlife that make up the lived experience of one of our favorite parks.
Project partners include Great River Greening, Saint Paul Regional Water Services, Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization and Ramsey County Parks and Recreation.
Vadnais Lake Area Water Management Organization (VLAWMO)
