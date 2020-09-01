Mounds View Public Schools students may not be physically returning to school for the start of the upcoming academic year, but many will enjoy newly renovated buildings whenever a return to in-person learning is possible.
Construction recently wrapped up on several Mounds View school buildings, including Mounds View High School, Chippewa Middle School, Pinewood Elementary and Valentine Hills Elementary. Designed by Wold Architects and Engineers and completed by Kraus-Anderson Construction, the projects were funded through the $165 million bond referendum that voters passed in November 2017.
The Mounds View High School renovation was the largest of the recently completed projects at 140,675 total square feet. It features a new two-story classroom building and classroom addition. Previously undersized classrooms were expanded to give students flex areas and better facilitate student collaboration and team teaching.
A brand-new 35,000-square-foot gymnasium features a second-story walking track, four-station fieldhouse and fitness center. Renovations were also made to the high school’s commons area, locker rooms and kitchen. The parking lot was expanded and the parent drop-off point improved.
Improvements to Chippewa Middle School included a new main office with a secured front entry and breakout spaces for students. The renovated commons area provides a space for students to work independently or in small groups.
Pinewood Elementary and Valentine Hills Elementary both have two new classrooms and remodeled kitchens and cafeterias. Renovations to the Pinewood parking lot were also done.
