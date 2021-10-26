Union Gospel site redevelopment concept spurs opposition

Over a dozen people showed up to a recent City Council meeting regarding the development of the former 18.44-acre Union Gospel Mission site located south of Highway 96 and east of Snail Lake.
Economic Development Coordinator Niki Hill gave a presentation on the planned unit development (PUD) concept-stage application submitted by UrbanWorks Architecture LLC on behalf of the property owner, Tycon Companies. The proposal requests a change in the previously approved PUD with an underlying zoning of institutional to a new zoning of PUD with a mixed-use designation.
“The concept review process incorporates public review, (and) allows the applicant to receive comments regarding the proposed development from the city and nearby property owners,” Hill said. “It provides a forum in which more specific development issues and potential concerns can be identified. No formal action is taken during the concept stage review by the City Council or Planning Commission.”
The proposed mixed-residential development includes a market-rate apartment building located on the north portion of the property, designed as a 268-unit, five-level apartment building. Parking
or the apartment will be provided in a two-level below-grade parking structure as well as a surface parking lot. Access for the apartment complex will be provided off Highway 96, with a proposed driveway at the intersection with Dale Street. In addition to the apartment building, the proposal includes 22 detached villa homes and seven single-family lake lot homes, with access for these 29 homes linking to the existing public street to the east, Harbor Court.
According to Hill, property owners within 350 feet of the development were notified and the city has received many comments from the public, mostly from property owners in adjacent neighborhoods as well as residents on Snail Lake.
“Most comments express opposition and concerns regarding the proposed development,” Hill said at the Oct. 18 City Council meeting. “These concerns generally relate to land use compatibility, density, traffic, visual impact, architectural design and scale, lake use impacts and potential environmental impacts — including removal of mature trees.”
Hill said that in addition to addressing agency comments, staff is recommending the City Council request the developer consider the following actions as part of the next stage of applications:
• Preparation of a traffic study analysis.
• Preparation or presentation of a market study specifically addressing the need/demand for market-rate apartments.
• PUD development stage application should include a detailed tree preservation and replacement plan consistent with city requirements.
• Developer should consider design modifications to the proposed apartment building that would lessen the visual mass and scale of the structure especially in proximity to other residential properties (this could include tiered step-down design and may also require the preparation of shadow impact analysis).
• Encourage the developer to incorporate public trails, additional green space, sustainability best practices, water quality elements and other design features that address the environmental sensitivity of the property and proximity to
Snail Lake.
The developer was at the council meeting to answer questions from the City Council and made no comment.
Six residents spoke at the meeting with concerns dealing with traffic, noise from Highway 96, Department of Natural Resources approval, the design of the development and impacts on the beauty of the property on Snail Lake.
“The wonderful thing about the concept level is it gives people an advanced opportunity to participate. The bad thing is, not all the facts are known yet,” Mayor Sandy Martin said. “Not all the agencies have responded, and there’s a lot of information that will still come in that’s important to you and important to the city.”
City Manager Terry Schwerm said next steps are that the developer will take the information provided from the public, the Planning Commission and the City Council and revise their plans.
Council Member Emy Johnson requested that the developer engage with the neighborhood. “There’s clearly a lot of emotion and energy from the neighborhood, and I would encourage that this engagement occur, as I think back to the history of all the developers that we’ve had at the table — that is something that has worked very well when the developer listens to the neighborhood, keeping in mind that some things can’t be changed,” she said.
The mayor and all City Council members agreed with staff recommendations and said they understand how the residents feel.
“We’re looking at this proposal tonight, and we’ll look at it in the future, because we’re legally required to do that because there’s a property owner who has the right to develop his property,” Martin said.
Council Member Sue Denkinger noted that she watched the Planning Commission meeting and read all of the letters from residents at least once. She addressed the audience and said, “Know that we care.”
Other council actions:
• Martin said the city has hired Brad Martens as the new city manager. Martens will replace Schwerm, who will retire in November.
• The mayor commended the public works staff for a successful cleanup day.
• Martin mentioned there are openings on the Bikeways And Trails Committee, Economic Development Commission, Human Rights Commission and Planning Commission. “If anyone is interested in serving the community on any one one of those committees or commissions, the applications are online,” she said.
• Council Member Sue Denkinger congratulated Doug McCulloch, the owner of the Winkin’ Rooster restaurant, on winning Best of Reader’s Choice Awards for the Shoreview Press.
The next Shoreview City Council meeting is at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, in council chambers at City Hall, 4600 Victoria St. N., in Shoreview.
Noelle Olson is a staff writer for Press Publications. She can be reached at shoreviewnews@presspubs.com or 651-407-1229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.