Two Moorhead men, 41 and 42, have each been charged with simple robbery, a felony offense that carries a maximum jail sentence of 10 years and/or fine of up to $20,000, following an April 9 confrontation with a bicyclist on the Snail Lake Regional Trails.
At 8:40 p.m., Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office met with a visibly upset Shoreview man, 24, who told them he was biking southbound on the trails about 200 yards north of the walking bridge when he attempted to pass two males on foot. When he tried to pass the males, they told him to “pick a lane.” He went around them and reached the walking bridge, which was his planned lap point. He turned around and headed north and back from where he had come. When he encountered the same males blocking the trail again, he asked them to “take a side.”
That’s when one of the males struck the biker in the face with something plastic, breaking his glasses. When the biker threatened to call 911, one of the males punched him on the left side of the head, causing a sharp pain in his ear and immediate hearing loss on that side. When the biker told them they were being recorded by his bike mounted GoPro camera, they broke the camera off the bike, went through his pockets and took his cell phone. The two men also removed the driver’s license from his wallet and one of them took a picture of it with his own phone, saying that if he went to the police, they would find him. He heard one of the males saying they should throw the GoPro into the lake.
The biker found some juveniles in the area and asked them to call 911. Deputies arriving on scene noted the biker’s bright red ear and stained clothing, along with the damaged bracket for the GoPro and computer.
When deputies caught up with the two men on the trail, south of I-694, they admitted to the encounter but provided a very different rendition. They denied assaulting the biker and said the biker told them to get out of the way. They said that, in fact, the biker had assaulted them. After they met the biker coming the other way, the biker collided with the shoulder of one of them, the men said. They said that the walker didn’t fall down after the collision, but the biker did. The men denied taking anything from the biker to throw into the lake, and denied taking a picture of the biker’s license.
When deputies asked for the suspect’s phone code to look for the picture of the biker’s license on the phone, the suspect refused to provide it. Police recovered the phone from the suspect, nonetheless.
Although deputies unsuccessfully searched the area for the biker’s missing phone and GoPro equipment, valued at $2,285, they did note the lake right next to the trail.
— Compiled by Loretta Harding
