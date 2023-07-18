Tour-de-Trails sure to be a ‘fun for all community event’

Shoreview embodies nearly 90 miles of sidewalks and trails.
Shoreview is a bike friendly community with an elaborate trail system that allows residents to connect to parks, shopping areas and the community center.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 12:15 pm
The Tour-de-Trails ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23 and begin at the former Deluxe Corporation parking lot, 3680 Victoria Street N., underneath the Shoreview water tower. Riders must start by 8:30 a.m. and finish by 11 a.m.
“This year’s 22 mile route will take participants through a significant portion of the Rice Creek North Regional Trail Corridor in the northwest corner of the city and also showcase some of the new segments constructed within the past few years,” said David Yang of the Bikes and Trails Committee. “Those electing to ride the shorter 10 mile route will get to traverse the wooded wetlands on the trail segment west of and parallel to Hodgson Road. We also have new t-shirts for all participants featuring this year’s new event logo.”
For more information go to the city’s website at https://www.shoreviewmn.gov/parks-rec/trails/tour-de-trails.
