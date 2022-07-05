Tour-de-Trails coming to Slice of Shoreview

Shoreview embodies nearly 90 miles of sidewalks and trails.
Shoreview is a bike friendly community with an elaborate trail system that allows residents to connect to parks, shopping areas and the community center.
The Bikes and Trails Committee will sponsor a booth at the Slice of Shoreview on July 22-24.
“We answer questions about bike safety and the trails in Shoreview,” Ted Haaf, of the Bikes and Trails Committee said. “We also sponsor a bike ride at the Slice and it’s affectionally called the Tour-de-Trails.”
The ride will be held from 7:30 to 11 a.m. Sunday, July 26 and begin at the Deluxe Corporation parking lot, 3680 Victoria Street N., underneath the Shoreview water tower. Riders must start by 8:30 a.m. and finish by 11 a.m.
The cost for the Tour-de-Trails bike ride is $7 per person or $20 per family. Participants must register by July 21. Mark Stange, of the bikeways and trails committee, said riders can register online, at City Hall, or mail payment to City Hall. There will be no day-of registration this year. Riders can check in
anytime between 7:30 and 8:30 a.m. “Route maps will be provided at check-in and riders will receive a free T-shirt,” Stange said.
According to the city’s website, the short route is 13.07 miles perfect for family groups and casual cyclists. The long route is 22.52 miles and riders bike through Rice Creek Park. Stange noted that riders can take marked short cuts to customize the ride.
“The cool thing about the Shoreview trails is you can go north and east and be on country roads that are nice and relatively safe from cars,” Stange said. “There are some really neat spots especially on the north end.”
Stange said arrows will be placed throughout the trails for guidance and there will be a rest stop with water available on the long route.
“It’s a fun for all community event,” Haaf said. “A lot of people are interested in our trails and some even move to Shoreview to enjoy the trails. I know I did.”
