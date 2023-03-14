Charlie Neumann, a Shoreview teen and a top scorer at the regional and state levels in the Academic Decathlon competition, is heading with his team to compete in the National Academic Decathlon championship in April.

The Academic Decathlon is a scholastic team competition where students match their knowledge with students from other schools in various tests. They complete seven online written tests in science, literature, art, music, mathematics, economics and social science; write essays; give prepared and impromptu speeches; and give interviews. The competition is designed to include students from all achievement levels and typically consists of nine members, divided into three teams based on their grade point average.

