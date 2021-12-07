As winter approaches, there is a nationwide increase in the cost of natural gas, due to supply and demand pressures. With these higher natural gas prices, an average customer who uses the same amount of energy this winter as last winter will see an increase in their bills.
While natural gas continues to be the most affordable way to heat a home, as prices are higher than usual it’s a good time to consider ways to conserve energy as we head into the heating season.
Here are ways customers can save energy and money this winter:
• Lower your thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower.
• Adjust your programmable thermostat to automatically lower the temperature while you are away or while you sleep.
• During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark.
• Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings.
• Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels.
Customers can learn more about how to save, programs, incentives and rebates that can help make homes and businesses more energy efficient on Xcel’s website. If customers are having trouble paying their bill, they are encouraged to contact Xcel Energy for payment plan options and energy assistance programs. To learn more, visit my.xcelenergy.com or calling 1-800-895-4999.
— Contributed by Xcel Energy
